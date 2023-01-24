ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

The Half Moon Bay massacre was an apparent workplace violence case. The suspect had been accused of violence against a coworker in 2013, court records show

(CNN) -- The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a California mushroom farm he worked at and three others at another nearby site Monday had been accused of trying to suffocate and threatening to kill a former coworker at another job nearly a decade ago. Court records obtained...
