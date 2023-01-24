Utah Jazz rookie Johnny Juzang on Thursday put up a career night in the G League to lead the Salt Lake City Stars to a win on the road over the G League Ignite. Juzang produced a game-high 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the 116-99 victory. He went 9-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes of action as the Stars improved to 6-8 in the regular season.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 44 MINUTES AGO