Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Alice's Atwood submits resignation, heads off to Holliday

ALICE, Texas — There will be a new face of the Alice Coyotes next season with football coach and athletic director Kyle Atwood submitting his resignation Wednesday. Atwood was named the head coach and athletic director of the Holliday Eagles later in the day. Holliday is a 3A school in the Wichita Falls area.
ALICE, TX
Congrats to the 2023 Y Women in Careers Winners!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've said it once, we'll say it again:. YWCA Corpus Christi CEO and President Nancy Wesson-Dodd joined us live to announce this year's winning group of Y Women in Careers, of which three reportedly work in male-dominated industries. The 2023 Y Women in Careers:. Kelly...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
NCJLS kicks off fifth annual All Star Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show held their fifth annual All Star Show Wednesday. Special needs exhibitors had the chance to show an animal Wednesday. They experienced walking in a ring, talking with a judge, and setting up an animal. The student who started the...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Gov. Abbott set to visit Corpus Christi next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Corpus Christi next week. The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m. Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year and will...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
marinelink.com

Harbor Tug Grounds After Collision Near Corpus Christi

The tug boat Mark E. Kuebler rests aground on shoal water near Corpus Christi, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) A harbor tug has run aground after colliding with an oil tanker near Corpus Christi, Texas. The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at the Sector Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Gaines Street receives costly, extensive repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One small stretch of roadway is starting to turn into a nearly $2 million job for the City of Corpus Christi. Gaines Street runs between Robert Drive and Airline Road. On one side of the roadway is a neighborhood, on the other is Seaside Cemetery -- the final resting place of Selena Quintanilla.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
