Calallen baseball with several fresh faces heading into 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend baseball powerhouse with state expectations every season is over at Calallen, but if the Wildcats are going to give Sinton and everybody else in Class 4A a run for their money, they're going to have to do it with some newbies in the lineup.
Winter Baseball Banquet returns with a grand slam lineup
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From a World Series Champion to an All-Star, big time names out of the Coastal Bend were right back on their old stomping grounds, where it all started. "13 years. I was a 17 year old kid sitting in those seats. It's a dream come...
Lutz discusses Islanders' troubles in "Hang Time" segment
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team is just a game out of first place despite back-to-back losses to Lamar and Houston Christian last week. Coach Steve Lutz says the "sky is not falling" yet in a preview of this week's "Hang Time" segment with...
Alice's Atwood submits resignation, heads off to Holliday
ALICE, Texas — There will be a new face of the Alice Coyotes next season with football coach and athletic director Kyle Atwood submitting his resignation Wednesday. Atwood was named the head coach and athletic director of the Holliday Eagles later in the day. Holliday is a 3A school in the Wichita Falls area.
West Oso ISD gives final farewell to former Superintendent Conrado Garcia
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District said goodbye to their Superintendent Conrado Garcia. Garcia spent six years as the superintendent, and Thursday night, reflected on the many opportunities that the school district has been able to give its students. Garcia told 3NEWS that he is...
One student out of CCISD makes cut for Texas All-State Band
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations are in order for a very talented freshman at Ray High School. Rachel Perez is now a member of the Texas All-State Band -- and she's the only student in CCISD who made the cut. Perez had to make it past city area regionals,...
Snapka's Drive Inn matriarch gets $25,000 scholarship named after her
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime resident of Corpus Christi got a special surprise Thursday afternoon. The matriarch of Snapka's Drive Inn was honored with the Method and Maxine Snapka Endowed Scholarship. Maxine was had the honor of having a $25,000 scholarship in her name. "Well I think this...
Congrats to the 2023 Y Women in Careers Winners!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've said it once, we'll say it again:. YWCA Corpus Christi CEO and President Nancy Wesson-Dodd joined us live to announce this year's winning group of Y Women in Careers, of which three reportedly work in male-dominated industries. The 2023 Y Women in Careers:. Kelly...
NCJLS kicks off fifth annual All Star Show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show held their fifth annual All Star Show Wednesday. Special needs exhibitors had the chance to show an animal Wednesday. They experienced walking in a ring, talking with a judge, and setting up an animal. The student who started the...
San Patricio-Aransas County A&H Show sees record turnout for Special Show
SINTON, Texas — Thursday was a big day for hundreds of kids at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds. They took part in the annual Special Show in the San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show. It saw kids from around the area show goats and lambs. They ranged in age from elementary school to high school age.
Gov. Abbott set to visit Corpus Christi next week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Corpus Christi next week. The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m. Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year and will...
FREE TACOS! Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer' giving away breakfast tacos in Corpus Christi Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All you have to say is "free tacos" and (most) Texans will come running. Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi residents can get two free breakfast tacos each at Chaco's Tacos from 8-11 a.m. Favor Delivery's Chief Taco Officer, Chris Flores, has teamed up with taqueria's across...
Portion of Joe Fulton Corridor closed after 18-wheeler runs into ditch, knocks down power line
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All lanes of the Joe Fulton Corridor near Howard Energy were shut down Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler ran into a ditch and knocked a live power line down onto the roadway, according to Port of Corpus Christi officials on scene. AEP was on scene...
marinelink.com
Harbor Tug Grounds After Collision Near Corpus Christi
The tug boat Mark E. Kuebler rests aground on shoal water near Corpus Christi, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) A harbor tug has run aground after colliding with an oil tanker near Corpus Christi, Texas. The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at the Sector Corpus Christi...
Flour Bluff ISD addresses need for teachers during late night board meeting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As much of the state continues to face a deficit in teachers in the classroom, leaders in Flour Bluff Independent School District are working to figure out ways to help fill those difficult to fill positions within their own district. One strategy the district is...
To celebrate Texas State Parks’ 100th birthday, kids will get to fish for free this Saturday at Lake Corpus Christi State Park
MATHIS, Texas — Park rangers at Lake Corpus Chrisit State Park are hosting the 31st annual Kid Fish 2023 on Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Young anglers can learn how to fish, enjoy the wonders of outdoor recreation and be a part of the Texas State Parks 100 Years Celebration.
Direction to Success: Paid internships while in high school get students ready for careers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Emerging Professionals Internship Program (EPIP) provides high school students with real workforce training and experience through paid internships with businesses in Corpus Christi and the surrounding area. This year-long program is designed to help high school students with an interest in high demand careers...
City of Corpus Christi sets aside $80M to fix aging pipes around town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's efforts to update aging water pipes is proving to be a more difficult task than originally estimated. City officials told 3NEWS that the pipeline replacement program is for water and wastewater. Currently, more than 45,000 linear feet of water line...
Gaines Street receives costly, extensive repairs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One small stretch of roadway is starting to turn into a nearly $2 million job for the City of Corpus Christi. Gaines Street runs between Robert Drive and Airline Road. On one side of the roadway is a neighborhood, on the other is Seaside Cemetery -- the final resting place of Selena Quintanilla.
Nickelodeon star Josh Peck speaking at TAMUK Tuesday evening
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck will make an appearance at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on Tuesday evening. The actor, comedian and content creator will speak at the Jones Auditorium as part of the university’s lectureship series at 7 p.m.. The event is free and open to...
