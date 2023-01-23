ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OH

WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning.

Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic is backed up to an hour. Stop and go traffic is backed up to Shepherd Creek Road exit. Traffic cameras operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation were used to report the crash near the Clifton Avenue overpass at 8:05 a.m. There is no timetable for when the crash will be cleared and police will reopen the interstate.
WLWT 5

Crash blocks lane, delays traffic on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg

GREENDALE, Ind. — Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the right lane of the northbound Interstate 275 ramp to U.S. 50 blocked due to a crash.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle Laurel structure fire

Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
LAUREL, IN
WLWT 5

Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

House fire causes State Road 350 shutdown

Ripley County, IN — State Road 350 east of State Road 129 had to be closed Friday morning because of a fully-involved house fire (pictured). The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police blocked off 350 in both directions between state roads 129 and 101 so that firefighters could get manpower and equipment to the scene.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End.
CINCINNATI, OH

