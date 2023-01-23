Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington.
WLWT 5
Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland.
Troopers respond to crash after semi reportedly crashes into pole in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Crews are on scene of a crash after a semi reportedly crashed into a pole in Greene County Thursday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers were called to respond to the crash in the 4000 block of US 42 east. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on south I-75 near Ezzard Charles Drive
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on south I-75 near Ezzard Charles Drive.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning.
Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning. Traffic is backed up to an hour. Stop and go traffic is backed up to Shepherd Creek Road exit. Traffic cameras operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation were used to report the crash near the Clifton Avenue overpass at 8:05 a.m. There is no timetable for when the crash will be cleared and police will reopen the interstate.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-275 eastbound near Ohio Pike
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries, involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on I-275 eastbound near Ohio Pike in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Crash blocks lane, delays traffic on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg
GREENDALE, Ind. — Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the right lane of the northbound Interstate 275 ramp to U.S. 50 blocked due to a crash.
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle Laurel structure fire
Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
WLWT 5
Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison.
WLWT 5
Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WRBI Radio
House fire causes State Road 350 shutdown
Ripley County, IN — State Road 350 east of State Road 129 had to be closed Friday morning because of a fully-involved house fire (pictured). The Ripley County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police blocked off 350 in both directions between state roads 129 and 101 so that firefighters could get manpower and equipment to the scene.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End.
Semi full of Girl Scout cookies catches fire on US-27, delays school district
The semi caught fire around 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ambrose Wright Road and Woodland Acres Drive. Investigators said no one was hurt but it did take a while to clean up the mess.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine.
