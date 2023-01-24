ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘The Bachelor’: Zach Gives 1st Impression Rose To [SPOILER] After Kissing Multiple Women

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qg14H_0kOud5xi00
Image Credit: ABC

Greer Blitzer, 24, got the first impression rose from Zach Shallcross, 26, on season 27 of The Bachelor. Zach met 30 women on the first night of filming, but Greer seemed to catch his eye the most. When Greer stepped out of the limo for her entrance, she had a gift for Zach. “I live in New York and I brought this coffee all the way here because we have a long night ahead of us and you’re going to need that energy,” Greer explained. “You want a sip? Be careful…it might be piping hot just like you!”

Zach did take a sip of the coffee and commended Greer on managing to bring a hot cup all the way across the country. “How does that work? How do you do that?” he joked, to which she flirtatiously replied, “I don’t know. I’m magical.” Zach was impressed, but it was when he had his first one-on-one conversation with Greer at the cocktail party that they really connected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbmFe_0kOud5xi00
Zach Shallcross on night one of ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

“I’m excited to be here,” Greer said. “Honestly, your speech that you gave when you first walked in really resonated with me. When you said, ‘I’m looking for my best friend,’ and [about] your mom who’s been with your dad for so long, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ My parents have been together since they were 25 when they got married, both sets of grandparents are still together. So I really want a traditional, long lasting love. So when you mentioned that it just really hit home for me.”

The two also bonded over their love of Austin, Texas, where Zach lives. “My brother went to UT [in Austin],” Greer revealed. “I know Austin super well. I actually wanted to move there growing up. I made a powerpoint for my family.” Zach was glowing as Greer gushed over her love for his city. “I listed every reason why we should move to Austin and I’m not just saying this because you live there now, but my end goal is Austin. That’s where I want to settle down,” she said. “That’s where I really want to be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7BHR_0kOud5xi00
Greer received Zach’s first impression rose. (ABC)

Zach could not take his eyes off Greer, as he responded, “It’s a great spot to actually raise a family and still have fun. You’re not sacrificing anything. I’m really enjoying my time with you.” Greer agreed, and then Zach told her he wanted to kiss her if it was okay. “It’s okay with me,” she smiled. The two went on to make out, with many of the other girls looking on from the distance.

After Zach had a few more conversations, he picked up his first impression rose and pulled Greer aside again. “I’m very flattered right now,” she told him. “I feel really good knowing it wasn’t just me.” Zach assured her that “it definitely was not” just her. “It was one of the easiest conversations I’ve had [with you],” he said. “I really enjoyed it. I can’t wait to get to know you more. So, Greer, will you accept this rose?” She did and they kissed again.

In a confessional, Greer was on cloud nine. “I feel amazing right now, I really do,” she admitted. “I wasn’t expecting that. We just hit it off. He’s so clear with his intentions. He seems like a sweet soul. I’m not even kidding you, I felt a firework when I kissed him.”

Going into the episode, Brianna Thorbourne also had a first impression rose. She was one of five women who met Zach on After The Final Rose for The Bachelorette in September. America got to vote for one of the five women to receive Zach’s first rose, and she was the viewer’s pick, so she was also safe going into the first rose ceremony. At the rose ceremony, Zach eliminated nine women. He also sent Madison Johnson home before the rose ceremony when he realized they did not have a connection.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herbie J Pilato

Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives

The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo

Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tim Allen Flashes ‘Home Improvement’ Co-Star Patricia Richardson In Resurfaced Clip

Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson, 71, has set the record straight on what was under her co-star Tim Allen‘s kilt during a resurfaced clip of him flashing her during a blooper of the hit sitcom. The 71-year-old told TMZ on Jan. 23 that The Santa Clause actor was “well dressed under there” and that she was, “just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.” During the previous episode, Tim’s character (who played Patricia’s on-screen husband) playfully flashed her during a blooper of the show. “You look real sexy, you got the legs for this,” her character told Tim at the time. “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.”
toofab.com

Pamela Anderson Claims Baywatch Movie Producers Wanted Her to Cameo for Free

Detailing the "really, really awful" negotiations, she said, "I do favors for animals, not for Paramount." Pamela Anderson opened up about feeling undervalued by both the original "Baywatch" TV series and the 2017 "Baywatch" movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron. Speaking with Variety for a new profile,...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Posts Prayer With Photos Of Sons Jack, 15, & Ben, 13, Amid Gisele’s Rumored Romance

Tom Brady, 45, is grateful for his sons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star took to Instagram stories on Thursday, Jan 26 to share a poignant prayer, along with pics of both his sons. “Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory,” the image of the prayer, by Douglas MacArthur, read in part. “Build me a son whose wishes will not take the place of deeds; a son who will know Thee — and that to know himself is the foundation of knowledge.”
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley Have Had ‘Several’ Phone Calls With Family: ‘They Are Doing The Best They Can’ (Exclusive)

Todd Chrisley and his reality star wife, Julie, entered separate prisons on Jan. 17 to start their lengthy combined 19-year sentences. Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida. Julie, 50, was sentenced to 7 years in a prison located in Lexington, Kentucky, which is located within a few hours’ drive from where most of their family members live in Nashville, Tennessee, Although the duo — who was found guilty on federal charges that included tax evasion, bank fraud, and wire fraud — are locked away in prison locations that are in separate states, a source close to the Chrisley family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the fact that they are able to speak to their family members has helped them during this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Distractify

Dylan O’Brien’s New GF, Rachael Lange, Is in Serious Trouble for Some Tweets

In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.
HollywoodLife

‘Friends’ Star Maggie Wheeler Praises Matthew Perry For ‘Showing Up’ Amid Addiction (Exclusive)

Maggie Wheeler‘s iconic Janice voice continues to withstand the test of time, just as the entire Friends franchise does. The mother-of-two who starred as Chandler Bing’s longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend, sat down with HollywoodLife.com and discussed her time on the show, while promoting the new FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer from International Delight! Maggie opened up about working alongside Matthew Perry in the midst of his dark addiction struggles, which he recently discussed in his new memoir. “When we were working together, I certainly knew that he was having difficulties... I lost a brother to drug addiction, so I’m no stranger to it. And there were times that we sat and talked about it,” she recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. “But Matthew is the consummate professional, and he showed up 100% to his job. Even when he was in the worst condition, he showed up, he was on time, he knew his lines.”
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt & George Clooney: The ‘Oceans’ Costars Reunite To Film ‘Wolves’ In NYC: Photos

The boys are back! Ocean’s Eleven‘s dynamic duo Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, were spotted filming their upcoming Apple thriller, Wolves, in New York City on Jan. 24. While on the set of the new project, Brad rocked a pair of grey dress pants, a grey sweater, and a white button-up shirt complete with a leather jacket. George, for his part, looked dapper in dark dress pants, and a black turtleneck. He even twinned with his pal in a black leather jacket!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

‘The Traitors’ Rachel Reilly Breaks Down Her ‘Emotional’ Exit & ‘One-Sided’ Feud With Kate Chastain (Exclusive)

Never doubt Rachel Reilly on a reality competition show. The 38-year-old reality star put up a good fight on The Traitors, by working with the other “Faithfuls” to eliminate fellow Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore who was one of the “Traitors”. But Rachel was eliminated Episode 8 when another “Traitor”, Cirie Fields, turned on her. Rachel spoke to HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview and admitted that she “had no idea” that Cirie — the eventual winner of the show — was a “Traitor” all along.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
288K+
Followers
26K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy