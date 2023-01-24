‘The Bachelor’: Zach Gives 1st Impression Rose To [SPOILER] After Kissing Multiple Women

Image Credit: ABC

Greer Blitzer, 24, got the first impression rose from Zach Shallcross, 26, on season 27 of The Bachelor. Zach met 30 women on the first night of filming, but Greer seemed to catch his eye the most. When Greer stepped out of the limo for her entrance, she had a gift for Zach. “I live in New York and I brought this coffee all the way here because we have a long night ahead of us and you’re going to need that energy,” Greer explained. “You want a sip? Be careful…it might be piping hot just like you!”

Zach did take a sip of the coffee and commended Greer on managing to bring a hot cup all the way across the country. “How does that work? How do you do that?” he joked, to which she flirtatiously replied, “I don’t know. I’m magical.” Zach was impressed, but it was when he had his first one-on-one conversation with Greer at the cocktail party that they really connected.

Zach Shallcross on night one of ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

“I’m excited to be here,” Greer said. “Honestly, your speech that you gave when you first walked in really resonated with me. When you said, ‘I’m looking for my best friend,’ and [about] your mom who’s been with your dad for so long, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ My parents have been together since they were 25 when they got married, both sets of grandparents are still together. So I really want a traditional, long lasting love. So when you mentioned that it just really hit home for me.”

The two also bonded over their love of Austin, Texas, where Zach lives. “My brother went to UT [in Austin],” Greer revealed. “I know Austin super well. I actually wanted to move there growing up. I made a powerpoint for my family.” Zach was glowing as Greer gushed over her love for his city. “I listed every reason why we should move to Austin and I’m not just saying this because you live there now, but my end goal is Austin. That’s where I want to settle down,” she said. “That’s where I really want to be.”

Greer received Zach’s first impression rose. (ABC)

Zach could not take his eyes off Greer, as he responded, “It’s a great spot to actually raise a family and still have fun. You’re not sacrificing anything. I’m really enjoying my time with you.” Greer agreed, and then Zach told her he wanted to kiss her if it was okay. “It’s okay with me,” she smiled. The two went on to make out, with many of the other girls looking on from the distance.

After Zach had a few more conversations, he picked up his first impression rose and pulled Greer aside again. “I’m very flattered right now,” she told him. “I feel really good knowing it wasn’t just me.” Zach assured her that “it definitely was not” just her. “It was one of the easiest conversations I’ve had [with you],” he said. “I really enjoyed it. I can’t wait to get to know you more. So, Greer, will you accept this rose?” She did and they kissed again.

In a confessional, Greer was on cloud nine. “I feel amazing right now, I really do,” she admitted. “I wasn’t expecting that. We just hit it off. He’s so clear with his intentions. He seems like a sweet soul. I’m not even kidding you, I felt a firework when I kissed him.”

Going into the episode, Brianna Thorbourne also had a first impression rose. She was one of five women who met Zach on After The Final Rose for The Bachelorette in September. America got to vote for one of the five women to receive Zach’s first rose, and she was the viewer’s pick, so she was also safe going into the first rose ceremony. At the rose ceremony, Zach eliminated nine women. He also sent Madison Johnson home before the rose ceremony when he realized they did not have a connection.