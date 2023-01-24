Read full article on original website
U.S. manufacturers to get high-tech workers in Juarez
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The border economy continues its post-COVID-19 recovery, with manufacturing in Juarez being one of the main drivers. Juarez has created 19,000 new year-over-year jobs compared to El Paso, Texas’ 5,800 and Las Cruces’ 3,500, according to the latest monthly Paso del Norte Economic Indicator Review from the Hunt Institute at the University of Texas at El Paso.
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — A second segment of the state-funded border wall is being built in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor’s plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren’t consulted. The 30-foot-tall steel bollards are going up...
This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city
HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for 2023.
New Mexico AG files to stop Eastern New Mexico cities, counties from passing abortion ordinances
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez has filed an extraordinary writ in support of women’s rights to reproductive health care. The petition filed in the supreme court seeks to clarify the constitutional basis under the New Mexico Bill of Rights, which provides enhanced guarantees for people’s protection and privacy.
Missing infant from Kaufman County found safe in North Carolina
UPDATE: Xyavier Calliste Jr. was found around 2 a.m. Friday morning with his mother Abigail Williams, 23, in North Carolina. Kemp Police said the two were picked up at a bus terminal in Fayetteville with assistance from the town’s police department. Williams is presumed by Kemp Police to have...
Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100 members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity stood together at the Texas Capitol, making sure their voices are considered during the 88th Legislative Session. They’re discussing key issues they want lawmakers to consider: voting rights, black mother mortality rates, school safety and gun...
Disaster Declaration issued for Southeast Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. These storms caused damage to homes and businesses earlier this week, according to the Office of the Governor. The disaster declaration, which includes Harris and Orange counties, will further support the State of Texas’ recovery efforts in response to extensive damage sustained due to tornadic activity in Pasadena, Deer Par, and neighboring Southeast Texas communities. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.
How fast can you merge in Texas?
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. But what about the on-ramps? With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?. The law sets the state’s maximum speed limit to 70 MPH, according to the Texas Department...
Texas mother indicted on Capital Murder charge in 8-year-old’s death
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died last November has been indicted by a grand jury on a Capital Murder charge, District Attorney Dusty Gallivan confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s stepfather has also been indicted on a lesser charge. According to court records, Megan...
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: January 26th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 24°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 50°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight will be cold and clear around the region, with some snowpack...
