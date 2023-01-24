Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
A Comprehensive Guide to Flying from Washington D.C. to CanadamaltaWashington, DC
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Daily Beast
Kremlin Admits ‘Putin’s Chef’ Might Be Assassinated Soon
The Kremlin signaled Tuesday that Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin could soon find himself the target of an assassination attempt. Although Prigozhin is widely reported to have pissed off many officials in Vladimir Putin’s orbit with his antics in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is actually authorities in Kyiv that Prigozhin should worry about.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Daily Beast
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Daily Beast
Fox’s ‘Straight News’ Anchor Harris Faulkner Lets Rick Scott Peddle His Medicare Lie
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Thursday allowed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) to repeatedly push the lie that Democrats slashed hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for Medicare—even though that spurious claim had been debunked months ago. In fact, not only did Faulkner—often labeled one of Fox’s “straight...
Daily Beast
The Obscure New York Law That Could Dismantle Trump’s Empire
Former President Donald Trump, faced with a New York attorney general who won’t back down, is finally being forced to come up with a defense to explain why he lied relentlessly about his real estate portfolio. Her gargantuan lawsuit could bankrupt his company—and pave the way for a future criminal prosecution.
Daily Beast
Some of Pence’s Classified Docs Were Foreign Trip Briefing Memos: CNN
Among the dozen or so classified documents found at the home of Mike Pence were materials described to CNN by multiple sources as background briefing memos for the former vice president’s trips overseas. One insider told the network that some of the records may have been overlooked during the move-out process because they were squirreled away inside travel briefing binders. Another explained the classified materials would not have been visible to movers unless they’d paged through the binders. Such memos can contain everything from basic biographical information on a given country’s heads of state to far more sensitive information. One source briefed on the ongoing multi-agency investigation into the discovery said that the records were of the “lower level” variety, and that there was nothing particularly unusual in their contents. On Tuesday, it was reported that the documents at Pence’s Indiana home had been found by a lawyer asked to conduct a search “out of an abundance of caution” after classified materials were found at Donald Trump’s Florida estate and Joe Biden’s Delaware home.
Daily Beast
Jesse Watters’ Response to Classified Docs Searches: Just Destroy Them
Rather than abide by the law and submit to a search for classified documents, Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested Tuesday that elected officials should instead destroy any questionable documents altogether to avoid any implication of trouble. In a rare bipartisan moment, he even said that both President Joe Biden...
Daily Beast
Adam Schiff Dives Into California Senate Race With Feinstein’s Blessing
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has officially entered the U.S. Senate race in California—and with Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s blessing, he says. “Today’s Republican Party is gutting the middle class, threatening our democracy. They aren’t going to stop. We have to stop them. That’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate,” Schiff said in his announcement video. Schiff, who led the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and served on the Jan. 6 select committee, is the second Democrat to hop into the race, even though 89-year-old incumbent Feinstein hasn’t said she’ll resign. “I wouldn’t be doing this without her blessing,” Schiff told radio station KQED on Thursday, while saying she’ll make an announcement on whether she’ll run when “the time is right.” Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was the first to enter the race, which is set to be highly competitive as Democrats vie for the blue state seat, with Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna openly mulling runs themselves.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
Daily Beast
Trump’s ‘Coup Memo’ Author Facing Disbarment in California
John Eastman, a former Trumpland legal adviser, is in hot water with California state bar regulators, who announced on Thursday that they would seek to strip the 62-year-old of his law license. An 11-count complaint alleging that Eastman committed ethical violations in an attempt to obstruct Congress and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election was introduced by the State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona. A little-known but well-respected lawyer before falling in with Trump, Eastman also achieved notoriety after it was revealed he’d authored two so-called “coup memos.” These blueprints laid out a fringe legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to unilaterally reject the result of the 2020 presidential election. A statement from the California bar also noted that Eastman was facing charges related to his “false and misleading statements regarding purported election fraud,” some of which “contributed to provoking a crowd” into launching an assault on the Capitol. In a response posted to his Substack on Thursday, Eastman called the bar’s notice “filled with distortions, half truths, and outright falsehoods,” and said he would respond to each charge “in due course.”
Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Really, Really Wants to Be Trump’s Running Mate
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has told NBC News that far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is confident Donald Trump will handpick her as his running mate. Greene is “no shrinking violet” and is not shy about her ambition, Bannon said, adding that “she sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP.” A second person close to Trump, who was not named by NBC News, said Greene’s “whole vision” is to be VP. The Daily Beast was first to report earlier this month that Greene, Rep Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard had been floated in Trumpworld as potential VP picks. Greene, who’s become infamous for incendiary remarks, flexed her growing power among the GOP during Kevin McCarthy’s chaotic bid to retain the House speakership.
Daily Beast
Charging Decision ‘Imminent’ in Trump Election Case, Georgia DA Says
At the top of a 90-minute hearing on Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that a decision was “imminent” on whether her office would be seeking indictments on the allegations that former President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. At the hearing, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments as to whether a special grand jury’s report on the matter should be released. Willis’ office fought against the report’s unsealing, with Donald Wakeford, a chief senior district attorney, saying that to release it now would be “premature.” Willis herself suggested that her team was thinking of “protecting future defendants’ rights.” Pushing for the report’s publication was a coalition of more than a dozen media organizations. McBurney concluded he needed to reflect further on the arguments presented. ”There will be no rash decisions,” he said. “No one’s going to wake up with the court having disclosed the report on the front page of a newspaper.”
Daily Beast
How a MAGA Split With Big Business Could Break the Economy
When Washington was on the brink of careening off the so-called fiscal cliff in 2011, recalcitrant congressional Republicans were facing pressure from a crucial ally. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country’s most powerful business lobby, had a clear message to GOP lawmakers who wanted to take the debt limit hostage in order to force spending cuts: quit messing around.
Daily Beast
Inside the Democratic ‘SWAT Team’ Combating the GOP’s Biden Probes
When Barack Obama faced a group of House Republicans dead-set on digging up dirt about him and his administration, he didn’t have a whole lot of backup. The task of defending his administration on a daily basis against GOP investigations—from Benghazi to Fast and Furious—was largely left to a few Democratic lawmakers and a handful of White House staffers.
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses there, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov,...
