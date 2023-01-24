Among the dozen or so classified documents found at the home of Mike Pence were materials described to CNN by multiple sources as background briefing memos for the former vice president’s trips overseas. One insider told the network that some of the records may have been overlooked during the move-out process because they were squirreled away inside travel briefing binders. Another explained the classified materials would not have been visible to movers unless they’d paged through the binders. Such memos can contain everything from basic biographical information on a given country’s heads of state to far more sensitive information. One source briefed on the ongoing multi-agency investigation into the discovery said that the records were of the “lower level” variety, and that there was nothing particularly unusual in their contents. On Tuesday, it was reported that the documents at Pence’s Indiana home had been found by a lawyer asked to conduct a search “out of an abundance of caution” after classified materials were found at Donald Trump’s Florida estate and Joe Biden’s Delaware home.

