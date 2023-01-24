ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee

A Kennewick woman didn’t tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday.

But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home.

Investigators say the driver was her ex-boyfriend Dalton Scott Potter.

He then stopped the car and fired three shots at her on the ground, before turning the gun on two witnesses in another car, according to newly released court documents.

The father and his 15-year-old daughter were out on the rural highway for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack, according to the documents. One shot went through their windshield, narrowly missing the girl, said police.

Now, Potter, 27, is being held in the Chelan County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Friends and family were mourning Longwell’s death on her Facebook page Monday, many saying that they will miss her and promising she will not be forgotten.

The court documents do not make clear how the 37-year-old woman ended up on Badger Mountain Road between Waterville and East Wenatchee in Douglas County around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Court documents show she’s been shot in her neck, cheek, back, shoulder and shin and also had a broken arm, broken teeth and trauma to the back of her head.

Potter allegedly fled in Longwell’s car before dumping it nearby. He walked to an acquaintance’s home where he was arrested, said investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TC8lt_0kOucURv00
A Kennewick woman was shot and killed on a rural road about halfway between Waterville and East Wenatchee in Douglas County. Google Maps

Father, daughter witnesses

Court documents show the father and his 15-year-old daughter saw Longwell’s final moments, according to court documents.

He was trying to teach the teen how to drive in winter conditions in his 2009 Chevy Silverado when they saw the Kia Soul driving erratically.

They were about halfway between East Wenatchee and Waterville when the Kia Soul suddenly stopped in the road. They stopped about 150 to 200 feet behind the car, the father told investigators.

The passenger’s side door swung open and what appeared to be a purse fell out. They said Longwell was then pushed from the car.

Potter stepped out of driver’s side and walked around the car to where Longwell was. He allegedly fired three times in what was described as an “execution,” said the documents.

He then turned toward the Silverado and raised his gun to fire at them. One bullet punched through the Silverado’s windshield and through the rear window, narrowly missing the girl’s face. She was cut by glass shards. Another shot ricocheted off the hood.

The girl hurried to put it into reverse, but accidentally put the truck into neutral.

Potter allegedly got back into the Kia and sped off toward Waterville. The girl and her father drove away while calling 911.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies, medical staff and a private citizen found Longwell in the road and tried to resuscitate her, but weren’t able to. Investigators collected nine, 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Fleeing the scene

About a half hour after the initial call, Potter was spotted when he asked a Ruud Canyon Road resident for a ride into town. After the driver declined, he walked away, according to court records. The woman called 911 to report the encounter.

Investigators found the Kia Soul not far away from the home.

Footprints in the snow led deputies to a nearby home on Mule Deer Road. The resident said Potter had stopped there make phone calls after saying he was stuck on the mountain.

After initially refusing to come out, Potter surrendered to police. He allegedly questioned whether they were “real” police and wanted to know what their jurisdiction was.

Police found a 9mm Smith and Wesson that was registered to Longwell inside the home.

