Columbia, MO

Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill

By Lucas Geisler
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve.

A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant.

An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were on when he saw them. A manager told investigators that employees go through a shutdown procedure when they close at 9:30 p.m. to make sure the grills are off.

The fire spread through the exhaust fan of the building, which caught several parts of the roof on fire.

No one was in the building at the time. ABC 17 news previously reported that roughly $250,000 in damage was reported.

The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
