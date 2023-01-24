ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

NBCMontana

Montana Senate approves controversial bills on abortion, taxes

HELENA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the Montana Legislature saw several controversial floor votes on the Senate side. First up was Senate Bill 121, one of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s tax priority bills. This would decrease the top income tax rate from 6.5 to 5.9% and would increase the state earned income tax credit for lower-income families by more than three fold.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Senate committee advances bill revising local impact fee laws

MISSOULA, Mont. — A proposed Senate bill that aims to revise local government impact fees advanced out of committee. The Senate Local Government Committee made several amendments to State Sen. Keith Regier's bill then passed it on a 6-3 vote on Monday. Major changes include removing a requirement that...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Republican lawmaker advancing changes to how courts issue injunctions

Helena, Mont. — A suite of GOP-backed bills making their way through the Senate would change when and how Montana courts can issue injunctions and temporary restraining orders. The bills mark some of this session’s first legislative attempts at changing judicial processes in the state. Last session, the GOP-led...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

House Local Government Committee hears bill prohibiting solar panel mandates

HELENA, Mont. — A bill that would prohibit state and local governments from requiring buildings feature certain energy infrastructure had its hearing in the House Local Government Committee on Tuesday afternoon. Lawmakers heard House Bill 241, sponsored by State Rep. Joshua Kassmier (R-Fort Benton), which would prohibit local and...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

House committee hears bill that would provide tax credit for adoptions

HELENA, Mont. — Aspects of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposal to lower tax burdens on Montanans continue to make their way through the legislature. In the house Taxation Committee on Tuesday morning, lawmakers held a hearing on House Bill 225. Sponsored by State Rep. Courtenay Sprunger (R-Kalispell), the bill...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Rally for public education to be held in Helena on Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Families from across Montana are traveling to Helena tomorrow to rally for public education. The Montana Family Foundation expects more than 400 participants will listen to legislators and other state dignitaries, and celebrate the opportunities in education. The foundation hopes more families will discover how they...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Senators demand investigation after possible cancer link at Malmstrom AFB

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's U.S. senators are demanding action after a new report shows nine military officers who worked at Malmstrom Air Force Base near Great Falls were diagnosed with blood cancer. The Associated Press obtained details that indicate the disease may be linked to the officers' service. An...
MONTANA STATE

