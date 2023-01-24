Read full article on original website
Montana Senate approves controversial bills on abortion, taxes
HELENA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the Montana Legislature saw several controversial floor votes on the Senate side. First up was Senate Bill 121, one of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s tax priority bills. This would decrease the top income tax rate from 6.5 to 5.9% and would increase the state earned income tax credit for lower-income families by more than three fold.
Senate committee advances bill revising local impact fee laws
MISSOULA, Mont. — A proposed Senate bill that aims to revise local government impact fees advanced out of committee. The Senate Local Government Committee made several amendments to State Sen. Keith Regier's bill then passed it on a 6-3 vote on Monday. Major changes include removing a requirement that...
Republican lawmaker advancing changes to how courts issue injunctions
Helena, Mont. — A suite of GOP-backed bills making their way through the Senate would change when and how Montana courts can issue injunctions and temporary restraining orders. The bills mark some of this session’s first legislative attempts at changing judicial processes in the state. Last session, the GOP-led...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
House Local Government Committee hears bill prohibiting solar panel mandates
HELENA, Mont. — A bill that would prohibit state and local governments from requiring buildings feature certain energy infrastructure had its hearing in the House Local Government Committee on Tuesday afternoon. Lawmakers heard House Bill 241, sponsored by State Rep. Joshua Kassmier (R-Fort Benton), which would prohibit local and...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
House committee hears bill that would provide tax credit for adoptions
HELENA, Mont. — Aspects of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposal to lower tax burdens on Montanans continue to make their way through the legislature. In the house Taxation Committee on Tuesday morning, lawmakers held a hearing on House Bill 225. Sponsored by State Rep. Courtenay Sprunger (R-Kalispell), the bill...
Senate committee hears testimony on impacts of American Indian boarding schools
HELENA, Mont. — A recent government report shows Indian boarding schools had a devastating impact on Montana’s Native Americans. Now, the state’s Native American Caucus wants to make sure the public is educated on the issue. State Sen. Susan Webber (D-Browning) introduced Senate Joint Resolution 6, which...
Rally for public education to be held in Helena on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families from across Montana are traveling to Helena tomorrow to rally for public education. The Montana Family Foundation expects more than 400 participants will listen to legislators and other state dignitaries, and celebrate the opportunities in education. The foundation hopes more families will discover how they...
Senators demand investigation after possible cancer link at Malmstrom AFB
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's U.S. senators are demanding action after a new report shows nine military officers who worked at Malmstrom Air Force Base near Great Falls were diagnosed with blood cancer. The Associated Press obtained details that indicate the disease may be linked to the officers' service. An...
