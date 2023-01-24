According to Substack’s Marc Stein, the Chicago Bulls may trade veteran big man Andre Drummond before the Feb. 9 trade deadline; could it make sense for the Boston Celtics to take on the former UConn standout, if so? Per Stein, we ought “not be surprised” if Big Penguin is on the move pre-deadline according to his sources, noting “Drummond has been allotted fewer than 15 minutes in each of Chicago’s past 12 games.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO