Portland, OR

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With rumbles that the Bulls may deal Andre Drummond, should the Celtics make a call?

According to Substack’s Marc Stein, the Chicago Bulls may trade veteran big man Andre Drummond before the Feb. 9 trade deadline; could it make sense for the Boston Celtics to take on the former UConn standout, if so? Per Stein, we ought “not be surprised” if Big Penguin is on the move pre-deadline according to his sources, noting “Drummond has been allotted fewer than 15 minutes in each of Chicago’s past 12 games.”
BOSTON, MA
Jazz rookie Johnny Juzang erupts for first 30-point game in G League

Utah Jazz rookie Johnny Juzang on Thursday put up a career night in the G League to lead the Salt Lake City Stars to a win on the road over the G League Ignite. Juzang produced a game-high 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the 116-99 victory. He went 9-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes of action as the Stars improved to 6-8 in the regular season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

