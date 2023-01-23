ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBA

Lakers’ Anthony Davis eases injury concerns in win over Spurs

LOS ANGELES — Just before heaving a half-court shot, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle. After falling to the ground, Davis then clutched his right leg. After a collective groan permeated the arena, Davis stood up. Lakers fans then exhaled. “I almost fainted,” Lakers coach...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Team Captain And Starter For 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Bucks forward to make seventh consecutive All-Star Game start, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history. Antetokounmpo selected as captain for third time. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)

The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic

ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Magic

With the seven-game skid now behind them, the Indiana Pacers can build on some positive momentum when they take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday at Amway Center. Two of the top rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft will square off, as the Magic’s Paolo Banchero is poised to play against the Pacers after missing the previous two meetings due to injury.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Hornets Fall Behind Big Early To Phoenix In Road-Trip-Closing Loss

Charlotte Trims 30-PT Deficit to Eight, Can’t Match Suns’ Season-High-Tying 22 3-Pointers. Outside of a late surge in the second quarter, the Charlotte Hornets were simply just overmatched in the finale of their four-game road trip on Tuesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns, 128-97. Terry Rozier led...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Bulls 110

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Things didn't look good for the Pacers in the first half on Tuesday night against Chicago, as the Blue & Gold seemed on their way to an eighth straight loss. But Indiana mounted a furious rally in the second half....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Recap: Thunder vs. Hawks

Stops were nearly impossible to be found in the first half of this one, as both the Thunder and Hawks created not just lanes, but boulevards into the paint which resulted in finishes down low and kickouts for 3. By halftime of Wednesday night’s start of a three-game homestand for the Thunder, the game was tied at 77 all.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

NBA Fantasy: Players with improved roles this season

Injuries continue to be a common theme in the NBA, and as depressing as they can be, some do at least provide opportunities for other players to step into larger roles. Let’s highlight five players who have moved into more prominent roles and discuss their fantasy basketball outlooks moving forward.
NBA

GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Continue Their Win Streak as the Spurs Come to Town

Last Matchup: 1/20/23 – LAC 131- SAS 126 | Kawhi Leonard: 36 – Keldon Johnson: 23. In their three wins against the Spurs this season, the Clippers have a combined 50.5 three- point percentage (51-of-101). In the last 30 years, the Clippers have had a better single- season three-point percentage against just one team, the Timberwolves in 2020-21 (51.0%, min. 70 3PA).
NBA

Keys to the Game: Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT)

Few games are won or lost at the free-throw line. One of those rare instances just so happened to occur Thursday night at TD Garden. New York made its free throws during the final 30 seconds, and Boston did not. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that. Julius Randle made...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Medical Update On Bobby Portis Jr

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. suffered a right knee MCL sprain and a right ankle sprain in Monday’s game at Detroit. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 26

That Wednesday card was something else. We had 10 games in action, which was a wild slate to watch. The DFS picks had some mixed results, but we’re happy with the outcome. That’s leaving us with just six games on this card, so we don’t have as many recommendations as yesterday. With that in mind, let’s get started!
NBA

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 15

0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.

