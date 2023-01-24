ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Comments / 5

Related
WBTV

Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found by Burke County authorities earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing last summer. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 11 for Philip Carter, who was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
FOREST CITY, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
GASTONIA, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system

Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
ASHEVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

Henderson County Expands Recycling Options for Residents With the Addition of Foam Polystyrene Collection

Henderson County is excited to start their Foam Polystyrene (PS) Collection Pilot Program. On special collection event days, typically the second Tuesday of each month, Henderson County residents can now recycle clean and empty foam packaging including; meat trays, cups, take-out containers and egg cartons, as well as transport packaging used to protect TVs, appliances, furniture and other valuables during shipping. Foam products should be prepared just like other recyclables, empty and clean items should be provided for recycling.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
92.9 THE LAKE

Police In North Carolina Warn Public Of Potential Hate Crime [VIDEO]

We live in a crazy world where random crimes occur around the country with no explanation and no particular target. This is why police in North Carolina are sounding the alarm to make sure people of aware of the latest hate crime. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture recently did a routine inspection on gas pumps Tuesday, January 24, in Forest City, North Carolina, when they made a shocking discovery.
FOREST CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy