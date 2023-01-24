Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Asheville Police to get access to Buncombe County real-time intelligence center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for use of the FUSUS real-time intelligence center camera system. The agreement was approved by a 4-1 vote, with councilmember Kim Roney voting against. “Collaborating to address...
WBTV
Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found by Burke County authorities earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing last summer. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 11 for Philip Carter, who was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.
Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
WLOS.com
MISSING: Authorities search for man whose vehicle was found at Pink Beds Overlook
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Officials said Osha Ray Berry, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. No foul play is suspected. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement requested canine...
Suspect charged after man shot in neck in Spindale
Police have charged a man in connection with a shootout during a fight Sunday in Spindale which sent one man to the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Person in custody after SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person was taken into custody Thursday following an incident on Durbin Farms Road. Deputies said the situation was contained and there was no threat to the public. Witnesses reported seeing a helicopter for the...
qcnews.com
Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system
Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
WLOS.com
Investigators reviewing surveillance video in case of razor blades on gas pump handles
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City Police Department issued an update with new information to the public on Thursday, Jan. 26 regarding razor blades recently found on gas pump handles in the area. Since Monday, Jan. 23, when the first razor blades were discovered, Forest City detectives have...
Sentenced Shelby man distributed heroin, fentanyl in Meck, Gaston counties: DOJ
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug dealer from Shelby was sentenced to more than 17 years Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. Shelby resident Chadwick Strong, 45, will serve over 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. Beginning […]
FOX Carolina
Large quantity of meth found during traffic stop in NC, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after a large quantity of meth was seized during a traffic stop overnight. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 2 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hollis Road near Jack Moore...
Driver dies in head-on crash on U.S. 221 in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead after a head-on crash on U.S. 221 in northern Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m. When...
wspa.com
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
WLOS.com
Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
WLOS.com
WARNING: Razor blades found on numerous gas pump handles, officials say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials are advising travelers to be on the lookout after razor blades were found on gas pump handles in multiple locations. “Why would someone want to do this sort of thing?” Forest City Police Lt. Brandon Rothrock asked. Rothrock said the first razor...
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Expands Recycling Options for Residents With the Addition of Foam Polystyrene Collection
Henderson County is excited to start their Foam Polystyrene (PS) Collection Pilot Program. On special collection event days, typically the second Tuesday of each month, Henderson County residents can now recycle clean and empty foam packaging including; meat trays, cups, take-out containers and egg cartons, as well as transport packaging used to protect TVs, appliances, furniture and other valuables during shipping. Foam products should be prepared just like other recyclables, empty and clean items should be provided for recycling.
WLOS.com
$18 million in upgrades to Mission's OB triage area, labor & delivery rooms underway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major renovation is currently underway at Mission Hospital in Asheville. The $18 million project includes a new OB (Obstetrics) entrance and OB triage area. It will also update labor and delivery and mother-baby rooms. “We think this is a really important service to the...
Police In North Carolina Warn Public Of Potential Hate Crime [VIDEO]
We live in a crazy world where random crimes occur around the country with no explanation and no particular target. This is why police in North Carolina are sounding the alarm to make sure people of aware of the latest hate crime. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture recently did a routine inspection on gas pumps Tuesday, January 24, in Forest City, North Carolina, when they made a shocking discovery.
