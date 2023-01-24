OCEAN CITY, NJ – Detectives with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office have announced the arrest of 41-year-old Jonathan C. Howell in connection with the sexual assault that took place on June 2, 2022. According to Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Howell was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, and endangering the welfare of a child. Howell is a former Ocean City Beach Patrol employee. The prosecutor’s office was tipped off by a social media post made regarding allegations against the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Since June, the CMCPO has been investigating The post Amid investigation into Ocean City Beach Patrol former worker arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO