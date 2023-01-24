ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Plans New Strategy to Handle Rowdy Teens

Losing patience with the state Legislature, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City is drafting new local laws to give police more power to prevent rowdy teenagers from disrupting the vital summer tourism season. Desiderio broadly outlined the city’s evolving strategy to crack down on groups of unruly teens and...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway

An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Making history in Upper Township

UPPER TOWNSHIP — While there are sadly few pairs of shoes to fill for Kim Hayes as a female leader in the township, they include the big, buckled ones of two Revolutionary War heroines. The committeewoman was elected by her peers as the first female deputy mayor in the...
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Whit

Weekend shooting on Carpenter Street causes fear among Rowan students

This past weekend, students received yet another Rowan alert about s shooting off campus. Early Saturday morning, at 2:19 a.m., a Timely Warning was sent to students via email. The warning read, “Please stay clear of 204 Carpenter St, police are currently investigating a shots fired call. There are no...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Shore News Network

Amid investigation into Ocean City Beach Patrol former worker arrested

OCEAN CITY, NJ – Detectives with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office have announced the arrest of 41-year-old Jonathan C. Howell in connection with the sexual assault that took place on June 2, 2022. According to Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Howell was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, and endangering the welfare of a child. Howell is a former Ocean City Beach Patrol employee. The prosecutor’s office was tipped off by a social media post made regarding allegations against the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Since June, the CMCPO has been investigating The post Amid investigation into Ocean City Beach Patrol former worker arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?

Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

