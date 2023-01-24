Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Planning Millions of Dollars in Road and Utility Work
Motorists may have to be a little more patient while driving around Sea Isle City because they will likely encounter “Road Closed” or “Detour” signs somewhere along their trips. The city is beginning a series of road and utility projects that will turn some of the...
NJ township tears down partially built mansion after decade-long battle
On Thursday, Cherry Hill Township ripped down the partially built mansion. The property has been under construction for nearly 14 years.
Lower Twp Police Look for Suspects in North Cape May Store Caper
Lower Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an incident that recently occurred in North Cape May. Lower Police say the two are suspected in a "cash back theft attempt" at the ACME store in North Cape May. A cash-back attempt is when someone...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Plans New Strategy to Handle Rowdy Teens
Losing patience with the state Legislature, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City is drafting new local laws to give police more power to prevent rowdy teenagers from disrupting the vital summer tourism season. Desiderio broadly outlined the city’s evolving strategy to crack down on groups of unruly teens and...
This Jersey Shore Town Just Might Scare the Dickens Out of You
It's true, this very popular Jersey Shore town is hopping in the summertime with families all up and down the east coast and beyond. I had no idea this family-friendly and very popular Jersey Shore spot is incredibly haunted. What?. There are three places that are so haunted in this...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Formerly Submerged Pier From 1800s Finally Free In Cape May
You're never far from a new discovery in Cape May County. From shipwrecks to the Cape May diamonds, Cape May always has something for you to check out if you're feeling adventurous. Get ready to add something else to the list of sights you should head out to see. The...
70and73.com
How concerns over a house are pushing Moorestown toward a historic preservation law.
For 134 years, the huge white house has occupied a corner lot on Moorestown's Chester Avenue, a short walk from the town's historic Main Street. Built for Philadelphia merchant John H. Perkins, the structure's 4,887 square feet held seven bedrooms. In recent years, it was refitted as a funeral home...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway
An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City's new approach to unruly teens could serve as blueprint for other Jersey Shore towns
When shore season gets back in swing later this year, Ocean City will try a new strategy to deal with the annual nuisance of raucous, teenage crowds taking over its boardwalk, beaches and streets. Revised ordinances approved by city council this month give police officers the authority to detain minors...
ocnjsentinel.com
Making history in Upper Township
UPPER TOWNSHIP — While there are sadly few pairs of shoes to fill for Kim Hayes as a female leader in the township, they include the big, buckled ones of two Revolutionary War heroines. The committeewoman was elected by her peers as the first female deputy mayor in the...
Whit
Weekend shooting on Carpenter Street causes fear among Rowan students
This past weekend, students received yet another Rowan alert about s shooting off campus. Early Saturday morning, at 2:19 a.m., a Timely Warning was sent to students via email. The warning read, “Please stay clear of 204 Carpenter St, police are currently investigating a shots fired call. There are no...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
Delicious Seafood Soups Available In Atlantic City & Cape May
We have traveled throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties in search of the best seafood soups. Our list is hard-earned, diverse, and sensational. We found what we believe are the very best versions of:. Crab Bisque. Lobster Bisque. Atlantic Seafood Chowder. Crawfish Chowder. Clam Chowder (both white and red) Seafood...
seaislenews.com
St. Joseph’s Church Seeks Volunteers to Make Items for the Homeless
Parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sea Isle City will assemble mats and tote bags for the homeless on Friday, Jan. 27, following the 8 a.m. Mass. They will meet in the church auditorium between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Help is needed folding, cutting and pinning material. If you...
Amid investigation into Ocean City Beach Patrol former worker arrested
OCEAN CITY, NJ – Detectives with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office have announced the arrest of 41-year-old Jonathan C. Howell in connection with the sexual assault that took place on June 2, 2022. According to Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Howell was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, and endangering the welfare of a child. Howell is a former Ocean City Beach Patrol employee. The prosecutor’s office was tipped off by a social media post made regarding allegations against the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Since June, the CMCPO has been investigating The post Amid investigation into Ocean City Beach Patrol former worker arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?
Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
Whit
Off-campus homicide on University Boulevard raises concerns about the safety of Glassboro
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office issued a press release about a homicide that took place on University Boulevard. The crime did not involve any Rowan University students but occurred in an area where many off-campus students reside. After a report of gunshots occurred around...
