MARPLE — Joanie Quinn sat on the bench with a blank stare and pondered how Cardinal O’Hara managed to find itself without a point after one quarter of play Thursday night. Moments earlier, Archbishop Carroll’s Brooke Wilson made five free throws at the end of the period. She was fouled in the act of shooting, prompting a fierce rebuttal from O’Hara coach Chrissie Doogan. The officials didn’t appreciate her tone, so Doogan was whistled for a technical foul. That would explain Wilson’s five freebies to give Carroll a 15-point cushion.

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO