Prospect Park, PA

Unionville uses big second half to dominate Great Valley

EAST WHITELAND >> The Unionville boys basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to West Chester Rustin the other night and played a near-flawless 32 minutes of team basketball Thursday evening as the visiting Longhorns dominated Great Valley, 60-35, for a Ches-Mont American Division win. The decisive win puts...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Pennridge pulls away to beat Strath Haven in District 1-3A Duals first round

EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge’s Ryan Gallagher has finally started his junior wrestling season after working back from surgery last April to repair a torn labrum. “I waited nine months just to come back to this sport,” he said. “And I’m so happy to be on this team and wrestling with this team again. This is my fourth match, I feel amazing.”
DLN roundup: Coatesville boys basketball team downs D-East

The Coatesville High School boys basketball team defeated Downingtown East, 56-33, Thursday, exploding for 21 points in the second quarter. Coatesville scoring was led by Dior Kennedy, who had 14 points (10 of them in the second quarter), while Amon Fowlkes and Jeremiah Marshall ecah tallied nine points. For the Cougars, Connor Shanahan scored nine points, Micah Hill tallied eight and Ishaan Jha had eight.
COATESVILLE, PA
Delco Basketball Roundup: Kwaidah, Griffin help push Sun Valley past Oxford

Chris Kwaidah and Noah Griffin combined for 29 points to pace Sun Valley to its fourth straight win with a 50-26 romp over Oxford in the Ches-Mont League. The Vanguards limited the Hornets to one point in the second quarter to open up a 24-11 lead and put the game away with 20 points in the third period.
OXFORD, PA
Mercury roundup (Jan. 26) Dom DeMito hits buzzer-beater to lift Pope John Paul II boys basketball over Pottstown

Highlights: Chase Mondillo hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to seal a win for the Golden Panthers in a crucial PAC Frontier win against Pottstown at home. Mondillo had five 3-pointers and 19 points on the night while Trey Rogers added 11 points with three shots from 3-point range. Sadeeq Jackson led the Trojans with 13 points and Terryece Phillips added 10.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Smith stars as Methacton fends off Owen J. Roberts 49-43

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> A red-hot start by Mairi Smith boosted Methacton to a 17-point lead at halftime on Thursday night. Then after a frenetic comeback by Owen J. Roberts cut the margin to three, the 6-foot-2 senior helped the Warriors regain control for good in a 49-43 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division win.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Girls Basketball: Dotsey helps Haverford stay unbeaten

SPRINGFIELD — Perhaps it’s fitting that Haverford students are taking exams this week. The girls basketball team is in the middle of its most difficult stretch on the schedule. It’s crunch time. To make matters more interesting, the Fords began the week as the only undefeated team...
HAVERFORD, PA
Swimming: Schwelm sweeps sprints, Penncrest cruises by Ridley

Ruby Schwelm swept the sprints as Penncrest scored a 100-86 win over Ridley on Thursday. Schwelm went 25.65 to win the 50 freestyle and bested the 100 free field in 57.72. Penncrest also won both freestyle relays. Kaitlyn Neidich claimed the 200 free and 500 free. Grace Coughlin prevailed in...
PENN, PA
Shanahan overcomes slow start to outlast pesky Whippets

DOWNINGTOWN >> At the halftime talk, Bishop Shanahan girls basketball coach Jim Powers probably didn’t tell Faith Ambrose to score all of their points in the third quarter, it just happened to work out that way. Ambrose scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the third stanza as...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Girls Basketball: Cardinal O’Hara refuses to be blanked, comes back against Archbishop Carroll

MARPLE — Joanie Quinn sat on the bench with a blank stare and pondered how Cardinal O’Hara managed to find itself without a point after one quarter of play Thursday night. Moments earlier, Archbishop Carroll’s Brooke Wilson made five free throws at the end of the period. She was fouled in the act of shooting, prompting a fierce rebuttal from O’Hara coach Chrissie Doogan. The officials didn’t appreciate her tone, so Doogan was whistled for a technical foul. That would explain Wilson’s five freebies to give Carroll a 15-point cushion.
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Jan. 24): Wissahickon wins on Senior Night

Wissahickon 53, Hatboro-Horsham 39: Dom Vacchiano scored 16 points as the Trojans rolled to the SOL Liberty win on Senior Night. All six of Wissahickon’s seniors scored on Tuesday (Jaylon Williams 10; Earl Stout 6; Brendan Queenan 5; Andrew Slackman 4 and Andy Yun 3). Junior center Owen Coughlin also had a night with eight blocks. Noah Schlosser paced the Hatters with 11 points.
AMBLER, PA
Main Line roundup (Jan. 24): Radnor boys basketball team tops Aces

The Radnor High School basketball team improved its record to 17-0 with a 64-41 victory at Lower Merion Jan. 24. The Raptors held a slender 24-23 halftime lead, then outscored the Aces 21-5 in the third quarter. Charlie Thornton and Jackson Gaffney combined for 29 points for Radnor, while teammate Jackson Hicke grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists. For the Aces (15-2), Sam Brown tallied 16 points.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA

