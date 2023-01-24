The man accused of fatally shooting seven coworkers Monday in the Northern California city of Half Moon Bay is being arraigned today. 66-year-old Chunli Zhao is being held on seven first-degree murder charges and one charge of attempted murder for the shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay. Authorities say he opened fire at a mushroom farm where he worked, then at a second agricultural site nearby.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO