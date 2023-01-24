Indulge in Luxury at Hombré’s Exclusive Event, Libations Live: A Night of Exotic Cars and Fine Tastings

Read full article on original website
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Warm Places in Florida to Visit in FebruaryEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Food Editor: Dine at the farm. Meet the ‘Oscars of Food’ contenders in the 561. My favorite places for a great croissant.
One of the things I love best about Oceano Kitchen, the exquisite Lantana spot where the front porch serves as the main dining room, is that chefs Jeremy and Cindy Bearman allow themselves to be inspired by what’s locally grown, what’s fresh and what moves them that day.
west-palm-beach-news.com
SunFest cuts West Palm Seaside music competition schedule to 3 days
Booking musical acts, security and insurance are the festival’s biggest ticket items, and the cost of each is up sharply, SunFest Executive Director Paul Jamieson said. Video: SunFest 2022 music festival opens in West Palm Beach. Video: Fans and music lovers return to SunFest. One of the largest music...
Eddie's picks: Best things to do in Palm Beach County this weekend and beyond
"An Afternoon of Jazz" featuring jazz pianist Irwin Solomon and Friends. Solomon along with Frank Derrick on drums and Dave Tomasello on bass will be breaking out fantastic versions of songs from the Great American Songbook. The performance is 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. 815 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter. Free....
matadornetwork.com
Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza
Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
Beverly Lewis and the MiXX Perform at ‘The Walk on Wednesday’ in Coral Springs
The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On Jan. 24, head over to hear Beverly Lewis and the MiXX perform a variety of Rock, soulful R&B, classy Blues, and Latin Rock by artists such as Santana, John Mayer, Steely Dan, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and more.
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries
I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
wlrn.org
South Florida film fans set to lose two multiplexes as pandemic aftershocks hit Regal Cinemas
Film fans in South Florida are set to take a big hit with two popular multiplexes — including the landmark Regal South Beach — due to close next month, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. “These are two big venues that we’re losing,” said Rene Rodriguez,...
secretmiami.com
20 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Miami
Miami is full of special spots for special occasions, both indoor and outdoor — and at every price point. So whether you’re looking to impress a first date or keep the romance alive with that special someone, it can be a little overwhelming when it comes to picking a dining option that’ll leave you and your date absolutely smitten.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca
Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
Best restaurants in Florida: See the 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists
The so-dubbed “Oscars of Food” semifinalists were announced Wednesday and they smiled upon South Florida. For the first time, Palm Beach County led the way among Florida chefs who got a James Beard Award semifinals nod for the coveted “Best Chef” in the South award. Five Palm Beach County chefs landed a spot in...
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
islandernews.com
Trump and Kushner’s luxury Miami beachfront condo set to sell for $17 million
For the last couple of years, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been renting a 7,000-square-foot condo at Arte, a unique ultra-luxury building of 16 exquisitely finished oceanfront residences. Now the couple is set to have a new landlord, as the second-floor condo unit they lease is set...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore girl lives in automotive as a result of she will’t afford to purchase, lease
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Both first-time home buyers and renters are hoping the housing market starts to cool down in 2023. “I feel like we’re being kicked under the rug,” Diane Thomas told WPTV. Thomas has been living in his car for six months. “This is...
yachtingmagazine.com
$300,000 Price Drop on Sunseeker 105
The Sunseeker 105 Delfino, which is lying in Fort Lauderdale, is a 2006 build. Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sales broker Paul Denton at Denison Yachting says the seller of...
Radio Ink
Castellón Returns to Radio in South Florida
Broadcaster and activist Ninoska Pérez Castellón is returning to radio in South Florida with a new program on Salem Media’s WWFE (670 AM, La Nueva Poderosa) in Miami. Castellón’s new show comes after a brief hiatus from radio; she previously worked for more than two decades at WAQI (710 AM) until it changed ownership.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Things to do in West Palm Beach, Florida
Things to do in West Palm Beach: Dip your toes in soft white sands at the beach, go cafe hopping, catch an outstanding performance or appreciate art, the activities to enjoy in West Palm Beach, Florida are endless. This vibrant city is located along Florida’s Atlantic Ocean Coast and offers...
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
iheart.com
Palm Beach County’s Real-Estate Reality Check
Bottom Line: This week’s South Florida real-estate report from the Miami Realtors Assocation took many by surprise. What’s your current view of our local real estate market? If it’s one that’s in a steady decline, as many news stories have been suggesting, you’d likely be surprised by what actual transactions have been saying. Is the local real estate market where it was a year ago? Nope. Is it even close to that type of frenzied market? Nope. Are prices higher than a year ago? Yep. Is it still a seller’s market? Yep. There’s no doubt that wading through the data from what most recently happened to close 2022 was a mixed bag. For starters, just how much less money was transacted in South Florida real estate. In South Florida’s TriCounty (Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach), the total dollars in transacted real estate declined by 51%, from $7 billion in December of 2021, to $3.4 billion last month. If you knew nothing else regarding what happened in the local real estate market, but you heard those numbers you’d likely suspect the bottom was falling out of our local real estate market. But there’s so much more to the story.
