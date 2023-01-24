Read full article on original website
La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly two million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid for health coverage and at the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The federal-state program played a vital part in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the...
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds […]
Where’s the longest rural postal route in Louisiana? It’s in Robeline!
NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – One postal worker in Louisiana really has her work cut out for her. Her route covers a whopping 153 miles through rural areas in Natchitoches Parish, the longest route in the state. Kim Ferguson loves to serve her community and meet the people along the...
Louisiana Democratic Party ‘funneled’ utility donations to climate candidate challenger
This story was originally published by DeSmog. Louisiana Democratic Party leaders are accused of funneling thousands of dollars from utility companies to the campaign of a fossil fuel–friendly candidate who ran for reelection on the state’s utility regulatory committee. Campaign finance records filed this week show that the...
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana has officially expired
ST. AMANT, La. - A $50,000 lottery ticket officially expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. It was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant. The winning ticket had matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. People are wondering...
Nearly Half of All Sheriffs in Louisiana Are Violating Public Records Laws
The finding builds on earlier reporting, which found records were destroyed in the case of a 16-year-old boy who died while in custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Two from Georgia Sentenced in Court in Louisiana for Conspiracy to Use False or Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money
Two from Georgia Sentenced in Court in Louisiana for Conspiracy to Use False or Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money. Louisiana – Two Georgia residents were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana for using false or counterfeit passports to withdraw money from the bank accounts of victims whose personal information they stole, using bank branches in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas.
High-tech helicopter flights lead to pollution notices for Louisiana oil and gas plants
The rare use of high-tech helicopter surveillance has led to federal pollution violation notices for a list of Louisiana oil and gas facilities, documents and officials say, with the inspections having targeted a wide range of plants throughout the state. The overflights using an infrared detection camera occurred in 2021,...
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
Is your water fit to drink in Louisiana? New report card grades cities, systems
As the focus on America's deteriorating drinking water infrastructure sharpens with crises like the recent long-term outage in Jackson, Miss., Louisiana residents now have access to an online report card showing whether their water is fit to drink. Republican state Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia passed a law last...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
How many people are moving to Louisiana? U-Haul’s compares each state in US
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The U-Haul Growth Index, which reports yearly migration trends, ranked Louisiana 35th on its list. The index reported Texas, Florida and the Carolinas as the top growth states in the nation in 2022. Migration to the southeast and southwestern parts of the country continued last year, according to U-Haul.
