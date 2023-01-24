ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WKRG News 5

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds […]
cenlanow.com

Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Georgia Sentenced in Court in Louisiana for Conspiracy to Use False or Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money

Two from Georgia Sentenced in Court in Louisiana for Conspiracy to Use False or Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money. Louisiana – Two Georgia residents were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana for using false or counterfeit passports to withdraw money from the bank accounts of victims whose personal information they stole, using bank branches in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas.
WAFB

Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Kiss Country 93.7

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
brproud.com

How many people are moving to Louisiana? U-Haul’s compares each state in US

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The U-Haul Growth Index, which reports yearly migration trends, ranked Louisiana 35th on its list. The index reported Texas, Florida and the Carolinas as the top growth states in the nation in 2022. Migration to the southeast and southwestern parts of the country continued last year, according to U-Haul.
