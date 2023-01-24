ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

uptownmessenger.com

Death in burning ‘man cave’ shed ruled a homicide

Firefighters made a tragic discovery on Jan. 15 while extinguishing a one-alarm fire in the Leonidas neighborhood: Larry Williams, 64, was found dead inside a burning shed. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office made another discovery during Williams’ autopsy: The cause of death was not smoke inhalation. Williams had been shot to death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans walking krewes struggle to afford carnival security

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Mardi Gras krewes could prepare to roll down traditional routes with the security they need, smaller krewes say they’re struggling. Traditionally, parades that don’t roll out in the two weeks leading up to and on Fat Tuesday have to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Train stopped in Metairie after driver tries to beat the train

METAIRIE, La. — An accident involving a train and car caused a train crossing to close during peak commute hours in Metairie Thursday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker, A Norfolk Southern train stopped in Metairie because a driver attempted to beat the train at the Atherton crossing.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Victims shot Wednesday afternoon in Lower Ninth Ward, Treme neighborhoods

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot about four minutes and four miles apart Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 25), New Orleans police said. Initial reports indicated a man was shot in the chest at 4:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of Marais Street in the Ninth Ward. The NOPD confirmed the victim had died shortly before 5 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Orleans Parish coroner identifies 3 found dead in Fairgrounds home

Three bodies found near the Fairgrounds earlier this month have been identified. The Orleans Parish coroner confirmed that the victims were Alonzo Jackson, 50, Wilmon Jackson, 43, and Evonna Jackson, 14. All of the victims' causes of death were listed as gunshot wounds. The bodies of the victims were found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home

When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Man burglarizes business in Lakeview, arrest warrant issued

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in connection with a burglary that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in Lakeview. According to reports, around 8:57 a.m. officers responded to a business report of a burglary incident in the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA

