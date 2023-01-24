Read full article on original website
'We will rebuild' | Metairie's Ground Pat'i a total loss after 2-alarm fire
NEW ORLEANS — A favorite burger spot in Metairie will rebuild, according to the owner’s husband, after it caught fire Monday night. Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to Ground Pat'i Grille and Bar around 7 p.m. "Everything pretty much collapsed in here. They have to tear down the whole...
uptownmessenger.com
Death in burning ‘man cave’ shed ruled a homicide
Firefighters made a tragic discovery on Jan. 15 while extinguishing a one-alarm fire in the Leonidas neighborhood: Larry Williams, 64, was found dead inside a burning shed. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office made another discovery during Williams’ autopsy: The cause of death was not smoke inhalation. Williams had been shot to death.
fox8live.com
New Orleans walking krewes struggle to afford carnival security
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Mardi Gras krewes could prepare to roll down traditional routes with the security they need, smaller krewes say they’re struggling. Traditionally, parades that don’t roll out in the two weeks leading up to and on Fat Tuesday have to...
WDSU
Train stopped in Metairie after driver tries to beat the train
METAIRIE, La. — An accident involving a train and car caused a train crossing to close during peak commute hours in Metairie Thursday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker, A Norfolk Southern train stopped in Metairie because a driver attempted to beat the train at the Atherton crossing.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Fire Department investigating fire at Ground Pat'i restaurant
Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Metairie. According to the fire department, Ground Pat'i on David Drive caught fire on Monday evening. It is currently unknown the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
fox8live.com
Criminals in cars stolen in New Orleans wreak havoc in neighboring parishes
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two armed robbery suspects remain at large and another man was arrested in two separate car chases and crashes in less than 12 hours in Jefferson Parish. Both crashes involved cars stolen from New Orleans. In the first instance, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman says...
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspects after opening fire near Metairie apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for two armed suspects they shot at near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning (Jan. 26). A JPSO spokesman said Thursday at 1:15 a.m. that the two suspects remained at large, after...
fox8live.com
Victims shot Wednesday afternoon in Lower Ninth Ward, Treme neighborhoods
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot about four minutes and four miles apart Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 25), New Orleans police said. Initial reports indicated a man was shot in the chest at 4:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of Marais Street in the Ninth Ward. The NOPD confirmed the victim had died shortly before 5 p.m.
One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings minutes apart
The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of two separate shootings that left one dead and one wounded Wednesday.
WANTED: Ski-masked subject accused of carjacking victim with unknown weapon
Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday ( Jan. 25) the victim, driving a black 2015 Infiniti Q50, parked in the 4100 block of General DeGaulle Drive.
Gentilly store manager threatened by mask-wearing gunman
he NOPD is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at a business in the Gentilly Terrace area Tuesday (Jan. 24).
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identifies 3 found dead in Fairgrounds home
Three bodies found near the Fairgrounds earlier this month have been identified. The Orleans Parish coroner confirmed that the victims were Alonzo Jackson, 50, Wilmon Jackson, 43, and Evonna Jackson, 14. All of the victims' causes of death were listed as gunshot wounds. The bodies of the victims were found...
Surveillance captures accused subject burglarizing Magazine St. business
At about 6:20 a.m. on Friday (Jan.20), surveillance video captured a person inside a business in the 4700 block of Magazine Street.
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
NOLA.com
It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home
When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
fox8live.com
Another stolen car from New Orleans crashes in Metairie following chase; one arrested
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans man was arrested Thursday (Jan. 26) morning after deputies say that a stolen car, also from New Orleans, crashed after a chase with authorities. The stolen car pursuit is not connected to the incident of similar nature that occurred on Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
Man burglarizes business in Lakeview, arrest warrant issued
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in connection with a burglary that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in Lakeview. According to reports, around 8:57 a.m. officers responded to a business report of a burglary incident in the […]
WDSU
Highway 51 in Amite shut down after sheriff's vehicle maintenance station catches fire
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle maintenance shop caught fire Wednesday afternoon. According to the sheriff, Highway 51 in Amite is shut down. All northbound traffic is being diverted to Storey Road and South Laurel Street. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
fox8live.com
Residents of the Esplanade Apartments voice frustrations after days of no electricity
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Esplanade at City Park Apartment complex is a towering presence, but tenants say lately living there is trying their patience. Since Saturday (Jan. 21), they say they have had partial or total power outages. Joyce Gregory lives in the multi-floor building. “It’s just tough, it’s...
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: Wrecked cars 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary
NEW ORLEANS — Wrecked cars have been 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary. after someone keeps dumping the vehicles in the school's pick-up and drop-off lanes. "Well, be here in the morning to do arrival and we will see three wrecked cars that are in our...
