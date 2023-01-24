ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland toddler battles rare disease-causing lesions

By Julie Salomone
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmY9J_0kOuaQzR00

A Lakeland toddler is receiving chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a rare disease.

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis is characterized by an abnormal excess of certain immune cells. The disorder causes lesions on a child's organs.

Melissa Harris said her daughter, Charlotte, was diagnosed at six months old. She noticed lesions on her skin and knew it was more than a rash or baby acne when it never healed.

"It was kind of unusual, so we consulted with her pediatrician," said Harris.

Harris said she received numerous opinions from doctors and pediatricians. Eventually, a dermatologist performed a skin biopsy.

"They sent her results back to her pediatrician, who said she has a rare autoimmune disorder that causes white cells to build up in her body," said Harris.

Harris said her daughter was receiving treatment at a hospital in Tennessee but was not responding to the treatment. The toddler is now receiving care at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa.

Last week, the 17-month-old received chemotherapy for five days. She received chemo followed by two hours of fluids to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy.

"She handles it really well. Actually, the hardest part is when she gets her port accessed. It's kind of scary for her," said Harris.

"Originally, she was low-risk, but they recently found out, it's in other organs like her stomach, her intestines as well as her lungs which put her at high risk. However, I think the prognosis is pretty good with her treatment plan. She is responding to it and we're hopeful," she said.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page for the family. Harris's husband works as she juggles doctor appointments and hospital visits.

The toddler cannot attend daycare because she is immune compromised. Harris said her daughter has at least another 12 months in the current treatment plan.

"Being in that place of support for her, but also trying to juggle financial responsibilities when Charlotte spends a lot of time in the hospital. It has been difficult, but we do the best we can," said Harris.

"I hope that others out there know that they're not alone. We all struggle in different ways."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

More younger people turning to rehab to get clean

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials with Turning Point of Tampa, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment facility, say there has been an increase in clients coming in younger to get clean. What You Need To Know. Officials with Turning Point of Tampa, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment facility, say...
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen Kennedie Clinton

Durant High School junior named 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen. When 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen’s Pageant contestant Kennedie Clinton randomly drew Contestant #1 from a basket of contestant numbers, she never realized it would portend an outcome that she had dreamt about since she was a child. Clinton, a junior at Durant High School, earned the #1 spot and was named the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen.
PLANT CITY, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater aquarium ‘heartbroken’ over death of Hemingway the dolphin

CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Jan. 23 announced that Hemingway, a dolphin rescued off Fiesta Key in 2019, died early that morning. “Our team is heartbroken this morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. today our beloved rescued dolphin Hemingway passed away, surrounded by his animal care and veterinary teams,” a news announcement from the aquarium said.
CLEARWATER, FL
plantcityobserver.com

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival First Maid Jaida Paige Davis

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival First Maid Jaida Paige Davis, daughter of Nate and Natasha Davis, is a junior at Plant City High School and dual-enrolled at Hillsborough Community College. She is currently ranked ninth in her class with a district GPA of 5.33. She is captain of the varsity girls’ basketball team, and also plays on the varsity girls’ tennis team. She is a member of the American Sign Language Honor Society and chaplain of the National Honor Society. Her extensive list of volunteer experience includes planning and organizing 2022 Bright Night and more than 100 community service hours at the Florida Strawberry Festival.
PLANT CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Florida awarded over $1.5 Million for homeless veterans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida is receiving $1.5 million in fedeal funding to provide housing assistance for veterans. Local organizations share the impact this money will have. Housing authorities in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Citrus County will receive the money to support homeless veterans. Under the HUD-VASH...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy