Spokane, WA

thereflector.com

Elimination of cost-sharing for abortion services proposed in Legislature

Insurance policies that cover abortion would be required to cover the entire cost of the procedure under provisions of a bill now being debated in the state Legislature. “This bill is about removing barriers to access to abortion services, regardless of the ability to pay,” said Annette Cleveland, D-Vancouver, the bill’s main sponsor.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age

Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Bill proposes sealing name changes from the public for transgender people or abuse victims

OLYMPIA, Wash., January 25, 2023—People who change their names to hide from their abusers should be afforded more privacy, Maia Xiao believes after a transgender friend who committed suicide after being harassed online despite a name change. Her friend’s “deadname,” the name used before transitioning, was discovered since it was a public record under Washington state law.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Climate Change Bill Moves Forward

A local legislator is speaking out against a proposed climate change bill that would impose new requirements on cities and counties across Washington State. Supporters of the bill say it's a step forward to making Washington a more climate friendly state by reducing urban sprawl and greenhouse emissions. 12th District...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Washington state legislators introduce bills to improve traffic safety

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state legislature is hoping to improve traffic safety this legislative session following the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 1990. Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators will be presenting several bills Thursday aimed at improving traffic safety for workers, pedestrians and commuters, in addition to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Washington legislature eyes free school lunch for all students

OLYMPIA, Wash. — For two school years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government provided waivers for free meals for all students at school. Those waivers have ended, but Washington lawmakers are now considering bills that would make meals free for all students permanently. Sponsors of House Bill 1238...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington Republicans take another crack at emergency powers reform

(The Center Square) – State Reps. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, and Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, have introduced a new bill in the House of Representatives to put a legislative check on the governor’s emergency powers. House Bill 1535 would, among other things, limit a state of emergency to 60 days unless extended by the Legislature and allow lawmakers to terminate specific restrictions enacted under that emergency order. The legislation is identical to...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
PALMER, AK
lakechelannow.com

An Update from Representative Keith Goehner

2023 Session, a new 12th District and upcoming Virtual Town Hall. Dear Friends and Neighbors: After two years of virtual legislative sessions, legislators returned to Olympia on Monday, Jan. 9 for opening ceremonies. It was great to see the galleries filled with family, friends and staff. Allowing the public to visit in person with state lawmakers and testify in committee is important to our legislative process. It improves transparency and provides accountability.
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

With an Eye on Preventing Homelessness, State Dems Introduce Tenant Protection Bills

Responding to Washington’s ongoing homelessness and housing affordability crisis—more than 25,000 people across the state live without permanent housing—several Democratic state legislators have introduced bills that would protect tenants and help prevent them from becoming homeless. Last week, Reps Nicole Macri (D-43, Seattle), Alex Ramel, (D-40. Bellingham),...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers unanimously voted to push forward a bill that would create a $2 million pilot program to use cameras and artificial intelligence technology to help identify fires before they burn out of control. The bill was approved by a Senate committee Thursday, and comes a year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes. The goal is for cameras and an AI algorithm to detect the plume of smoke and alert first responders who can stomp out the blaze before it grows. The proposed pilot program to help quench increasingly drastic wildfires in Colorado will move to the state Senate Appropriations Committee next.
COLORADO STATE

