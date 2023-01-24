Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
Elimination of cost-sharing for abortion services proposed in Legislature
Insurance policies that cover abortion would be required to cover the entire cost of the procedure under provisions of a bill now being debated in the state Legislature. “This bill is about removing barriers to access to abortion services, regardless of the ability to pay,” said Annette Cleveland, D-Vancouver, the bill’s main sponsor.
KXLY
WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age
Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
Washington State Lawmakers Look to Tackle Staggering Health Care Cost Increases
OLYMPIA - Lawmakers in Olympia have introduced a host of measures to address one of the biggest issues facing Washingtonians: rising health care costs. A survey from November found more than four of five people in the state worry about being able to afford health care in the future. Jim...
Washington Attorney General sues Providence hospitals over 'unfair' medical billing practices
EVERETT, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said a hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 27 in a legal case alleging Providence hospitals used "unfair and deceptive" medical billing practices for low-income patients. Providence denies the allegations, saying it holds all to the "highest standards and do...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Bill proposes sealing name changes from the public for transgender people or abuse victims
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 25, 2023—People who change their names to hide from their abusers should be afforded more privacy, Maia Xiao believes after a transgender friend who committed suicide after being harassed online despite a name change. Her friend’s “deadname,” the name used before transitioning, was discovered since it was a public record under Washington state law.
KGMI
Lawmakers in Olympia could allow new sales taxes to hire police officers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Would you pay an additional tax to add more police officers to your local force?. A Washington state Senate committee is considering a bill that would allow cities and counties to add a sales and use tax to goods and services that would help pay for more officers.
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane seeks exemption from emissions cap-and-trade program for Waste to Energy facility
SPOKANE, Wash. – A law enacted by the Washington State Legislature in 2021 creates a “cap and trade program” for the state’s largest polluters, with the goal of decreasing the number of emissions released into the atmosphere over time. The City of Spokane could end up...
kpq.com
Climate Change Bill Moves Forward
A local legislator is speaking out against a proposed climate change bill that would impose new requirements on cities and counties across Washington State. Supporters of the bill say it's a step forward to making Washington a more climate friendly state by reducing urban sprawl and greenhouse emissions. 12th District...
KGW
Washington state legislators introduce bills to improve traffic safety
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state legislature is hoping to improve traffic safety this legislative session following the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 1990. Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators will be presenting several bills Thursday aimed at improving traffic safety for workers, pedestrians and commuters, in addition to...
KING-5
Washington legislature eyes free school lunch for all students
OLYMPIA, Wash. — For two school years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government provided waivers for free meals for all students at school. Those waivers have ended, but Washington lawmakers are now considering bills that would make meals free for all students permanently. Sponsors of House Bill 1238...
Washington Republicans take another crack at emergency powers reform
(The Center Square) – State Reps. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, and Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, have introduced a new bill in the House of Representatives to put a legislative check on the governor’s emergency powers. House Bill 1535 would, among other things, limit a state of emergency to 60 days unless extended by the Legislature and allow lawmakers to terminate specific restrictions enacted under that emergency order. The legislation is identical to...
Washington State Auditor's Office was unable to verify $1 billion in relief aid from state agencies
The Washington State Auditor Office (SAO) conducts a Single Audit yearly to examine whether state agencies followed appropriate guidelines and properly accounted for federal funding. The SAO audit works to increase public transparency and accountability for Washington residents.
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
lakechelannow.com
An Update from Representative Keith Goehner
2023 Session, a new 12th District and upcoming Virtual Town Hall. Dear Friends and Neighbors: After two years of virtual legislative sessions, legislators returned to Olympia on Monday, Jan. 9 for opening ceremonies. It was great to see the galleries filled with family, friends and staff. Allowing the public to visit in person with state lawmakers and testify in committee is important to our legislative process. It improves transparency and provides accountability.
Spokane County issues response to restraining order surrounding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County has issued a response to Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington's motion for a preliminary injunction surrounding the I-90 homeless camp. Ultimately, the County requested the temporary restraining order to be lifted and for the motion for preliminary injunction to be denied.
publicola.com
With an Eye on Preventing Homelessness, State Dems Introduce Tenant Protection Bills
Responding to Washington’s ongoing homelessness and housing affordability crisis—more than 25,000 people across the state live without permanent housing—several Democratic state legislators have introduced bills that would protect tenants and help prevent them from becoming homeless. Last week, Reps Nicole Macri (D-43, Seattle), Alex Ramel, (D-40. Bellingham),...
FOX 28 Spokane
AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers unanimously voted to push forward a bill that would create a $2 million pilot program to use cameras and artificial intelligence technology to help identify fires before they burn out of control. The bill was approved by a Senate committee Thursday, and comes a year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes. The goal is for cameras and an AI algorithm to detect the plume of smoke and alert first responders who can stomp out the blaze before it grows. The proposed pilot program to help quench increasingly drastic wildfires in Colorado will move to the state Senate Appropriations Committee next.
