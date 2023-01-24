Read full article on original website
Larry Hardesty
3d ago
Here is a radical thought....how about better working conditions and pay for teachers. Do the authors of the bill think they are doing veterans a favor by making it easier for them to get jobs that many people find undesirable because of low pay and bad working conditions?
Reply
3
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska community colleges come out against Gov. Pillen's budget plan
OMAHA, Neb. — Lowering property taxes and preventing brain drain in Nebraksa were two priorities Gov. Jim Pillen laid out in his state of the state address this week. He proposed the state take on the funding of Nebraska's community colleges rather than letting property taxes be responsible. The...
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit the state's cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. Sen....
News Channel Nebraska
House committee appointments announced for Nebraska delegation
WASHINGTON – Two of Nebraska’s three members of the House have been officially placed on their committees. The newest member of Nebraska’s congressional delegation, 1st-district Congressman Mike Flood, was placed on two subcommittees Thursday. Flood, who was appointed to the Financial Services Committee last week, added appointments...
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
klkntv.com
‘Don’t leave seniors behind’: Nebraska health care pleads for funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- In Nebraska, over 20,000 seniors require some form of care, and with ongoing closures, growing concerns stem from a lack of funding. Since 2015, 44 nursing homes and 34 assisted living facilities have closed in Nebraska, resulting in a total loss of more than 3,000 beds for seniors.
klkntv.com
New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
klkntv.com
‘It’s kind of like having a parachute’: Nebraskans voice opinion on concealed carry bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The hearing for a reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal was held at the State Capitol on Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, Legislative Bill 77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. State...
WOWT
Nebraska lawmakers debate school choice legislation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the state capitol today -- something resembling a scene from a Harry Potter film. The scarves come with a message -- it’s National School Choice Week. Governor Pillen used the backdrop to push his plan, earmarking $25 million as a tax credit so more...
Neb. bill proposes students be part of school advisory groups
LINCOLN — High school students would become more civically engaged if they worked at polling places or helped decide school policy, State Sen. George Dungan said Monday. Dungan, a freshman senator from Lincoln, introduced a bill that would add a student member to the subcommittees that advise local school boards on proper social studies curriculum.
KETV.com
Nebraska hospital groups say Gov. Pillen's budget proposal 'ignores the crisis'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A joint statement by multiple hospital groups said Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget ignores the "crisis" providers are facing as they care for Nebraskans. If you're impacted by a lack of access to health care services, the Nebraska Hospital Association said it could get worse. They...
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break
LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
klkntv.com
Nebraska educators speak on Florida’s rejection of African American studies class
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska educators are speaking out on a rejection of an African American studies class in Florida. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration barred a class on African American studies from being taught in high schools. The state education department said the class violates...
doniphanherald.com
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
KETV.com
LB225 aims to increase civic education opportunities for Nebraska students
LINCOLN, Neb. — State Sen. George Dungan of District 26 spoke in front of the Education Committee in the Nebraska State Capitol Monday afternoon. Dungan was introducing his bill, LB225, which aims to increase student voices, and involvement, in civics education. "The idea behind that is that students who...
News Channel Nebraska
Big city police chiefs battle push to loosen restrictions on hidden guns
Once again, the police chiefs of the state’s two largest cities are working to shut down attempts to loosen one of Nebraska’s most controversial gun laws. State Sen. Tom Brewer, a Republican from Gordon, is once again pushing to make it easier for those who want to carry a gun and hide it.
Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals
LINCOLN — With the rise of online subscriptions including newspapers, streaming platforms and magazines, many services are now offering automatic renewals. Such arrangements allow consumers to enter an agreement where their subscription kicks in monthly or annually, but sometimes consumers forget to cancel, or the process to do is burdensome. State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha […] The post Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota
GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
norfolkneradio.com
AARP Nebraska pleased with changes to Medicare Part D plans
LINCOLN - Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year in Washington, many Nebraskans with Medicare Part D are now benefiting from changes made to Medicare-related portions of the Act. Todd Stubbendieck, State Director of AARP Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG if you’re on a Part D...
klkntv.com
Assault victims would be protected from debt collectors under Nebraska measure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new proposal aims to protect victims of assault and abuse from further pain during their darkest hours. The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday afternoon for Legislative Bill 315. It would prohibit medical providers from taking action against victims over...
Comments / 3