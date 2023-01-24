ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Larry Hardesty
3d ago

Here is a radical thought....how about better working conditions and pay for teachers. Do the authors of the bill think they are doing veterans a favor by making it easier for them to get jobs that many people find undesirable because of low pay and bad working conditions?

News Channel Nebraska

House committee appointments announced for Nebraska delegation

WASHINGTON – Two of Nebraska’s three members of the House have been officially placed on their committees. The newest member of Nebraska’s congressional delegation, 1st-district Congressman Mike Flood, was placed on two subcommittees Thursday. Flood, who was appointed to the Financial Services Committee last week, added appointments...
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State

LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com

New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
WOWT

Nebraska lawmakers debate school choice legislation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the state capitol today -- something resembling a scene from a Harry Potter film. The scarves come with a message -- it’s National School Choice Week. Governor Pillen used the backdrop to push his plan, earmarking $25 million as a tax credit so more...
Panhandle Post

Neb. bill proposes students be part of school advisory groups

LINCOLN — High school students would become more civically engaged if they worked at polling places or helped decide school policy, State Sen. George Dungan said Monday. Dungan, a freshman senator from Lincoln, introduced a bill that would add a student member to the subcommittees that advise local school boards on proper social studies curriculum.
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break

LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
News Channel Nebraska

Big city police chiefs battle push to loosen restrictions on hidden guns

Once again, the police chiefs of the state’s two largest cities are working to shut down attempts to loosen one of Nebraska’s most controversial gun laws. State Sen. Tom Brewer, a Republican from Gordon, is once again pushing to make it easier for those who want to carry a gun and hide it.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals

LINCOLN — With the rise of online subscriptions including newspapers, streaming platforms and magazines, many services are now offering automatic renewals. Such arrangements allow consumers to enter an agreement where their subscription kicks in monthly or annually, but sometimes consumers forget to cancel, or the process to do is burdensome.  State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha […] The post Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Edy Zoo

Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota

GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
norfolkneradio.com

AARP Nebraska pleased with changes to Medicare Part D plans

LINCOLN - Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year in Washington, many Nebraskans with Medicare Part D are now benefiting from changes made to Medicare-related portions of the Act. Todd Stubbendieck, State Director of AARP Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG if you’re on a Part D...
