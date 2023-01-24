Read full article on original website
Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order and forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident. 37-year-old Muelu Salanoa was arrested on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in Puyallup....
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside
A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot
SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
Family of South Hill woman run over by her own vehicle question circumstances of her death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Family members are raising questions surrounding the death of a woman who died after she was run over by her own vehicle on the morning of Jan. 10. Imelda Rodriguez Ramel, 55, was identified by family as the woman who died in the incident that happened on the 7800 block of 165th Street Court E in South Hill.
Thurston County house fire that killed 5 ruled accidental
Thurston County Fire officials say a house fire that killed five members of the same family over the weekend was not intentionally set. Members of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called in to determine the cause and concluded it was most likely accidental. Crews from...
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
Police searching for suspect who stole 'romantic pleasure accessories' from Silverdale Lovers store
SILVERDALE, Wash. - Deputies in Kitsap County are searching for a suspect who burglarized an adult store and stole "romantic pleasure accessories." According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 1:00 a.m. to the Lovers Store in Silverdale. The suspect forced open a door and stole goods.
Thurston County Police Arrest Man Suspected of Robbery After Two-Hour Bicycle Chase
Lacey police arrested a 31-year-old Olympia man on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday night after he evaded them on a bicycle for about two hours. The man reportedly fled from police officers, K9 units and a drone near the Hawks Prairie Village Mall in Lacey. Police had been searching for the man because they believed he robbed a Lacey Home Depot at knifepoint last week.
Man hurt in Cowlitz County ATV crash flown to the hospital
A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday after he crashed his ATV on a property outside of Longview, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue officials said. The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road. Officials said the 61-year-old ATV rider was wearing a helmet at the time.
Victims Identified in Olympia House Fire
A fire over the weekend in Olympia took the lives of five people, two adults and three children. The Sherman Valley Ranch home, on the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Rd SW, was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived early Saturday morning. West Thurston Fire along with...
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two Puyallup officers sustained minor injuries after police exchanged gunfire Tuesday with a barricaded suspect, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PSCD). The suspect surrendered after nearly six hours barricaded in the apartment. Police were called to the River Trail Apartments at around 1:17 p.m....
2 injured in Beacon Hill shooting
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after two men were shot near Seattle's Beacon Hill on Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rainier Avenue South and 22nd Avenue South before 11 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County
It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges
The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
Officers recover stolen cars, packages and more from empty building in South Lake Union
Seattle — Seattle police are investigating after finding stolen cars, bikes, and more in an empty building in South Lake Union on Tuesday morning, according to an SPD Blotter post. Officers were patrolling around 4:45 a.m. when they saw a running car parked in a building that is under...
