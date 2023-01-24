Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Related
LA Knight Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Undertaker At WWE Raw XXX, Working With Bray Wyatt
At WWE Raw XXX on Monday, LA Knight was interrupted by Undertaker, who returned to his American Badass persona. Undertaker's "dong" hit to signify the Deadman before the transition was made to "American Badass" by Kid Rock. Knight initially stood his ground before back away from Undertaker. Speaking to Chris...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 19 Results (1/21): Six-Woman Tag Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode nineteen of its show on January 21. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 19 Results (1/21) - Exile (Exodus & Genesis) (w/ Malia...
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.
After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Rocky Romero: Scott D'Amore Is The Reason NJPW Is Back On AXS TV
Rocky Romero talks his relationship with Scott D'Amore. New Japan Pro Wrestling seemingly has the most working relationships out of any company in pro wrestling, and that can be mainly attributed to the workings of Rocky Romero. Notably, Romero plays a big part in helping the company work out deals with foreign talent and/or companies. The head of Roppongi Vice is also one of the key contributors of NJPW STRONG.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/24): Britt Baker, Action Andretti, Dark Order, Madison Rayne Compete
AEW Dark (1/24) - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) def. Marcus Kross, Vary Morales & Baliyan Akki. - Tony Deppen defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther & Angelico) - Matt Sydal def. Cezar Bononi (w/ Peter Avalon) - Harley Cameron def. Brittany J. - Madison Rayne def. Kaci...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Summer Rae Misses Performing, Says She's Done Things Since WWE To Better Her Craft
Summer Rae still misses wrestling. Summer hasn't been an full-time performer in wrestling since she left WWE in 2017, but has made various independent appearances and continues to support wrestling and her friends by attending shows. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Summer was asked if she misses wrestling. "I miss...
AEW Dynamite (1/25) Preview: TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Cage, Jay Briscoe Tribute Match, More
It's Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW Dynamite looks to build off of the successful start to the year thus far. Tonight, the stars of All Elite Wrestling head to Lexington, Kentucky, with momentum and purpose.
Jim Ross Describes Why He Doesn't Like Battle Royals, Says They're Challenging To Book
Jim Ross describes why he's not a fan of battle royals and discusses why they're difficult to book. Ross worked for WWE for many years. After an initial brief stint with the company, he returned in 1994. He went on to become one of the most legendary broadcasters in WWE history, as he was on the call for many episodes of WWE Raw and numerous pay-per-views. Over the years, the WWE Hall of Famer called many Royal Rumbles, and it turns out, JR is not a fan of battle royals.
Action Andretti Looks Back On His Victory Over Chris Jericho, Jericho Being Happy With The Match
At AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, Action Andretti scored the biggest win of his career, defeating Chris Jericho in singles competition. The match was billed as a tune-up match for Jericho, who had just lost the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli. Andretti was already in the ring as Jericho came out to "Judas" and Jericho dominated the early portion of the match before Andretti made his comeback leading to the eventual victory.
Watch: Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life | 1/26/23
Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Victor Benjamin On Pretty Proper, Lady Frost, Butterfinger, MMA Transition | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Victor Benjamin of Pretty Proper!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Will Ospreay: My Goal Is To Return NJPW To The Top Of The Wrestling World
Will Ospreay wants to bring NJPW back to the top. In recent years, Ospreay has become one of the top stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He had a particularly successful year in 2022, as he won the Best Bout award alongside Kazuchika Okada for their match in the finals of the G1 Climax. Ospreay also won the IWGP United States Championship, and he defended the gold against Kenny Omega in a dream match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. While Ospreay lost the bout, it was still a buzzworthy match for the ages.
Big Bill: Teaming With Lee Moriarty Has Been Fun, Having Stokely Hathaway Is A Great Addition
Big Bill talks about teaming with Lee Moriarty. Throughout his near fifteen year career, Big Bill (also known as W. Morrissey or Big Cass) hasn't teamed with many people aside from his partner during his run in WWE, Enzo Amore (also known as nZo). As of late, Bill has been teaming with a fellow member of The Firm in Lee Moriarty.
Jazmin Allure Discusses Working With AEW, Credits Dustin Rhodes & Jerry Lynn For Being Helpful
Jazmin Allure discusses working with All Elite Wrestling. Since 2020, AEW has regularly brought in independent talent to participate in matches and segments that take place on episodes of both Dark and Dynamite/Rampage. Many of those performers have went on to be signed by AEW, or have seen a significant increase in bookings as a result.
Tony Khan Provides Update On Jay Briscoe Tribute Show, Wanted To Build FTR vs. Briscoes More On TV
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on January 17. One day later, following a live episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW taped matches for a tribute show that will air for free at a later date. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan said...
Lince Dorado vs. Delirious Announced For MLW SuperFight 2023
Lince Dorado will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship at MLW SuperFight 2023. Major League Wrestling has announced that Dorado will defend the title against Delirious at the show, which will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 4. Dorado defeated Shun Skywalker at MLW Fightland to win the title.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0