Los Angeles, CA

Fightful

Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.

After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Fightful

Rocky Romero: Scott D'Amore Is The Reason NJPW Is Back On AXS TV

Rocky Romero talks his relationship with Scott D'Amore. New Japan Pro Wrestling seemingly has the most working relationships out of any company in pro wrestling, and that can be mainly attributed to the workings of Rocky Romero. Notably, Romero plays a big part in helping the company work out deals with foreign talent and/or companies. The head of Roppongi Vice is also one of the key contributors of NJPW STRONG.
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fightful

Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Fightful

Jim Ross Describes Why He Doesn't Like Battle Royals, Says They're Challenging To Book

Jim Ross describes why he's not a fan of battle royals and discusses why they're difficult to book. Ross worked for WWE for many years. After an initial brief stint with the company, he returned in 1994. He went on to become one of the most legendary broadcasters in WWE history, as he was on the call for many episodes of WWE Raw and numerous pay-per-views. Over the years, the WWE Hall of Famer called many Royal Rumbles, and it turns out, JR is not a fan of battle royals.
Fightful

Action Andretti Looks Back On His Victory Over Chris Jericho, Jericho Being Happy With The Match

At AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, Action Andretti scored the biggest win of his career, defeating Chris Jericho in singles competition. The match was billed as a tune-up match for Jericho, who had just lost the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli. Andretti was already in the ring as Jericho came out to "Judas" and Jericho dominated the early portion of the match before Andretti made his comeback leading to the eventual victory.
TEXAS STATE
Fightful

Will Ospreay: My Goal Is To Return NJPW To The Top Of The Wrestling World

Will Ospreay wants to bring NJPW back to the top. In recent years, Ospreay has become one of the top stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He had a particularly successful year in 2022, as he won the Best Bout award alongside Kazuchika Okada for their match in the finals of the G1 Climax. Ospreay also won the IWGP United States Championship, and he defended the gold against Kenny Omega in a dream match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. While Ospreay lost the bout, it was still a buzzworthy match for the ages.
Fightful

Lince Dorado vs. Delirious Announced For MLW SuperFight 2023

Lince Dorado will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship at MLW SuperFight 2023. Major League Wrestling has announced that Dorado will defend the title against Delirious at the show, which will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 4. Dorado defeated Shun Skywalker at MLW Fightland to win the title.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fightful

Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

