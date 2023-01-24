Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Rocket Lab aces its first launch from U.S. soil
Rocket Lab has completed its maiden mission from its new launch site in the U.S., marking a big step forward for the company as it seeks to better compete with the likes of SpaceX. The Virginia is for Launch Lovers mission lifted off from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at...
Digital Trends
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carries its heaviest payload to space
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket thundered to space on Thursday morning carrying its heaviest-ever payload. Launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:22 a.m. ET, the Falcon 9 took with it 56 Starlink internet satellites as part of a payload weighing 17,400 kilograms (38,400 pounds), according to comments made during a livestream of the mission.
Digital Trends
An asteroid just came incredibly close to Earth
An asteroid just hurtled past Earth in an event described by NASA as “one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded.”. Asteroid 2023 BU zipped by at 7:27 p.m. (4:27 p.m. PT), passing over the southern tip of South America a mere 2,200 miles from Earth’s surface — a distance that put it well within the orbit of geosynchronous satellites.
