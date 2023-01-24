Effective: 2023-01-27 11:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Kinder ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Friday was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 25.0 Fri 10 am CS 25.9 25.9 25.6

HARDIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO