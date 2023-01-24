Effective: 2023-01-27 09:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 03:24:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Shelby, San Augustine, Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Friday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 12/19/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO