Yesterday morning, in Jackson County Circuit Court, the Honorable Anna L. Becker sentenced Jackie E.F. Snow to a twelve year prison term. Snow was convicted on October 25, 2022, upon her plea to Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for a December 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration. At sentencing, District Attorney Emily Hynek noted that the defendant had historically bragged about the heroin she was distributing in the Jackson County area. DA Hynek further observed that the defendant knew the substance she was distributing had led to previous overdoses, but considered the potential loss of life an “acceptable risk” if it meant continuing her drug dealing enterprise.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO