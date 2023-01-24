Board of elections to consider Waterville Amphitheater issue

After several months of back and forth, Waterville city council unanimously approved a resolution Monday to let the Lucas County Board of Elections decide whether a petition to put the building of the Waterville Landing Entertainment District and amphitheater to a vote of the public is valid.

Led by Waterville resident Wayne Wagner, a citizen effort late last year canvassed house to house in the city garnering more than 1100 signatures toward the referendum effort, 952 of which were validated by the Lucas County Board of Elections on Jan. 11.

“We are going to honor that wish,” Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro said at the meeting of the efforts citizens have made to gather and collect signatures for this cause. “Just know that it is now out of our hands.”

Mr. Pedro said after the board of elections receives city council’s vote it may take as long as a month to make their own determination on how and when the measure goes to the ballot.

“As you’ve heard me say for the last several months, it is a process,” he said. “I’ll be the first to admit you can’t predict the process; there are little twists and turns along the way.”

Since passing the initial amphitheater measure by a vote of 4-2 in November, the city has taken the position that the measure was “administrative action,” that was by law not able to go toward a referendum.

Waterville law director Phillip Dombey told The Blade in December that the referendum case had little room to stand on and noted that it is “either fish or fowl” and could not have been both a legislative and administrative action.

“The case law is very clear. You cannot have a referendum on administrative action,” Mr. Dombey said late last month after Waterville residents submitted their signatures for approval. “The Supreme Court on down has said if you are making a law, that is legislative. If you are enforcing or doing things pursuant to laws already in the book, which is what a conditional use is, then it is not referendable. That is the distinction and it does make some sense.”

Waterville’s assistant law director Kati Tharp confirmed Monday that the question of administrative or legislative will now be one that goes to the board of elections.

“I can have an opinion, but I don’t have the authority to make that determination,” Ms. Tharp said, noting there are several other criteria a petition needs to meet in order to be sufficient for a ballot.

“The board of elections will consider all of those conditions,” she said.

Amphitheater developer Hunter Brucks attended Monday’s meeting and said he was happy with the decision that was reached.

“We are going to move forward,” Mr. Brucks told The Blade after the meeting. “What they didn’t do tonight was repeal it. So that was good. It worked out the way it should, so we will go through the process.”

Matt Harrell, a Waterville resident who canvassed for the referendum signatures, said during the public comment portion of the meeting Monday that he encountered negativity toward the amphitheater among those he spoke with by a ratio of 8 or 9 to 1.

Still, Mr. Brucks remains convinced there is a silent majority that supports the amphitheater and he feels a vote of the public will demonstrate that.

“If the board of elections decides to give it to the people, then that is what they deserve,” Mr. Brucks said. “We will follow protocol.