FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cop Run Over During License Plate Change FiascoBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't knowWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police are investigating two smash-and-grabs from vehicles parked at the New Canaan YMCA parking lot, reported at 2:36 p.m. and 3:09 p.m. on Jan. 19. The Board of Education on Monday adopted a proposed operating budget for next fiscal year of about $103.9 million, a 4.84% increase from current spending. Some highlights:
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: Pinney’s Corner
The historical marker on the corner of Luke’s Wood Road and Oenoke Ridge is all that remains of Pinney’s Corner. Pinney Corner, former home of Henry Augustus Pinney, was a bustling community in the 1880s. Pinney, originally from Milford Pennsylvania, had a brief residency in Pleasantville, New York before moving to New Canaan in 1868. In 1870 he started a small shoe factory situated on three acres of land across from his home on the corner of Lukes Wood Road and Oenoke Ridge Road. His home, where he lived with his wife, Adelia Hoyt and his two surviving daughters (having lost three others as infants) grew as his wealth increased. Despite having a relatively small family, Mr. Pinney built an addition to the house that was attached to the original building by a single hallway The leftmost structure in the picture above is the original building. Ms. Warren also remarked that her father was a fan of spirited horses and fine carriages. The shoe factory, where he manufactured fancy women’s shoes, began with twelve workers but rapidly grew to employ over fifty men. The shoe business was booming at the time, evident by the fact that New Canaan was the third largest manufacturer at the time and was producing 50,000 pairs a year! The production of shoes left little time to travel the three miles to town for supplies so Mr. Pinney opened a convenience grocery store near the factory for his employees.
Broken elevator strands seniors, people with disabilities in Norwalk once again
State Sen. Bob Duff is calling for "immediate action," saying an elevator outage at a Norwalk apartment complex is leaving seniors and people with disabilities trapped in their apartments - and not for the first time.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Penny’s Diner Closes
2023-01-26 #Fairfield CT– Hungry patrons were surprised to learn that Penny’s Diner on Black Rock Turnpike has closed down. Penny’s Norwalk location will remain open.
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Beaches in Stamford, CT you’ve got to Visit
If you’re looking for some amazing beaches in Stamford, CT to visit this summer, look no further. We’ve put together a great list for you. Stamford, Connecticut is home to some pretty spectacular things, like UConn & Sacred Heart University, the Stamford Cone (a mind-blowing huge stained-glass pavilion), and the World Wrestling Federation.
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich's new OnePass lets residents access all parks and beaches with a single card
GREENWICH — All the town’s recreational facilities — including beaches, parks and even pickleball courts — can soon be accessed using a single card. The Greenwich Department of Parks and Recreations is now offering OnePass, and all-in-one pass that moves access to the town’s recreational facilities to a single card from the system now in use.
hamlethub.com
Let Us Move You…to 329 Barrack Hill Road, Ridgefield
Welcome to this beautifully updated, top-to-bottom renovation of a designer’s own home at 329 Barrack Hill Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale at $1,095,000 by Karla Murtaugh of Compass Real Estate, the home features gorgeous transitional elements at every turn. Highlighting a clean and crisp color palette, light hardwood...
newcanaanite.com
Podcast: New Canaan Police K-9 Officer Sebastian Obando
This week on 0684-Radi0, our free podcast (subscribe here in the iTunes Store), we talk to the new K-9 officer at the New Canaan Police Department, Officer Sebastian Obando. The K-9 program is supported entirely by donations—here’s the GoFundMe page for Apollo, who was introduced to the community eight years ago. Obando and New Canaan’s K-9 dog can be found here on Instagram. Obando can be reached at sebastian.obando@newcanaanct.gov.
It Was a Bad Day For a Cat Owner in Westport
It was a bad for a cat owner in Westport, not only did she see a bird, she had her cat allegedly stolen by one of her neighbors. The incident occurred in Westport this past Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Westport Police Department, a neighbor called in a complaint against Westport resident James Doyle, alleging that Doyle had stolen her cat. Upon further investigation, officers found that Doyle had allegedly been seen trying to lure her cat into his residence on numerous occasions, and had repeatedly been told not to it. The complainant's neighbors allegedly witnesses another attempt by Doyle to lure the cat inside his residence this past Friday, and alerted the complainant.
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank Board of Directors Elects New Members: Scott Edwardson of Ridgefield and Terri Polley of Newtown
Fairfield County Bank’s Board of Directors has elected two new members, Terri Polley of Newtown and Scott Edwardson of Ridgefield. “We are pleased to welcome Terri and Scott to the Board. Together, they bring with them an exemplary amount of experience in the financial industry,” said Ralph L. DePanfilis, Chairman of the Board at Fairfield County Bank. “Moreover, they are both deeply involved in our community, which is fundamental to the Bank.”
Bridgeport couple celebrates 45 years of marriage on National Spouses Day
The Greens have been together since high school. Mary and Lenny are both executive pastors at City Wide Church and run Park City Initiative Corporation, a nonprofit that serves the community through a food pantry and children's programs.
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Residents attend Fairfield Planning and Zoning meeting in support of, against new veterinary hospital
On the agenda was the proposed veterinary hospital on Post Road, which would include dog boarding and day care.
South Norwalk Neighborhood School is needed
Norwalk Public Schools is committed to engaging our families, including them in their child’s academic success, and making it easy for them to be an active participant in their school community. Over the last 40 years, families in South Norwalk were not afforded the same level of accessibility to...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
Comments / 0