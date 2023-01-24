Read full article on original website
Skier and snowboarder code expands to include two important rules
The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision. “Reckless skiing is really a...
Family Night at the Museum coming Feb. 16 to Steamboat
The Steamboat Art Museum and Tread of Pioneers Museum will offer a new event, Family Night at the Museum, from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Steamboat Art Museum. The Steamboat Art Museum is at 807 Lincoln Ave., and people are encouraged to join the museums for a fun, free educational event appropriate for the whole family.
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
Director says Partners for Youth stronger a year after acquiring Grand Futures
A year after acquiring Grand Futures, Partners of Routt County has updated its branding, introduced a new logo and changed its name to Partners for Youth — but the desire to help youth is unchanged. “It’s been a full year since the acquisition at this point,” said Lindsay Kohler,...
Mid Valley housing project won’t start until 2024; Units at Anglers 400 could ready by end of year
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Mid Valley project along U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs won’t start construction until 2024, as officials finalize the terms of the development deal. While early plans called for 200 for-sale and rental units, housing authority Executive Director Jason Peasley said the mix...
Steamboat council member hosting town hall Friday to discuss Howelsen Hill’s future
Steamboat Springs City Council member Michael Buccino is holding a town hall session on Friday, Jan. 27, with users of Howelsen Hill, an effort that he hopes will help start discussions about the future of the city’s flagship park. Buccino said he has reached out to several of the...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $10.8M from Jan. 20-26
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $10.8 million across 12 sales for the week of Jan. 20-26. Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence, SEC 9-1-84. No address, Oak Creek. Seller: High Country Lamb LLC. Buyer: Haybro LLC. Date: January 20, 2023. Price: $4,600,000. Property Description: SECS 19-4-85, 30-4-85,...
Donated acre adjacent to Steamboat Cemetery creates a buffer from development
The Steamboat Springs Cemetery received a land donation, adding about an acre on the property’s northwest side that, at the very least, will prevent more development immediately adjacent to many locals’ final resting places. “This helps put a buffer to the cemetery,” said Jim Stanko, president of the...
CMC increases tuition $5 per credit for Coloradans next school year; $30 for out-of-staters
Colorado Mountain College will increase tuition by $5 for in-state students for next school year, bringing the cost per credit hour for students within the college’s district to $100. Students living within Colorado, but not in the district, will see their tuition rise to $200 per credit hour after...
Civil Air Patrol announces awards, promotions after brass inspects local squadron
The Steamboat Springs Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently welcomed staff liaisons between the Civil Air Patrol and the U.S. Air Force from Colorado Springs. According to the local Civil Air Patrol group, the liaisons came to inspect the squadron and give a presentation about the Air Force. While here, they also presented awards to cadets including the Amelia Earhart Award to Cadet Commander Eli Moon, who achieved the rank of Cadet Captain.
Dylan Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol
On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced, and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Routt County an even better place to live.
Officials confirm pets killed by mountain lion attacks in Kremmling and Grand Lake
A rash of recent mountain lion attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least one dog and 15 cats, and Grand County residents remain on edge because lions are still in this area. The first attacks on cats began in Kremmling, at the home of Sami and Shawn Lechman during the week of Jan. 15. On Jan. 19., a mountain lion killed Rob and Sara Gonzales’ dog, then a separate lion attacked a dog on Jan. 23, the dog survived the Jan. 23 attack. Both dog attacks occurred in Grand Lake.
Obituary: Sol Upbin
Former Steamboat Springs resident Solomon J. Upbin, 83, passed away on January 15, 2023 in Lewes, Del. Sol had a long career as a prominent corporate tax adviser in New York City before retiring to Steamboat in 1995. Sol was fiercely intelligent, witty, charming, and could converse with anyone. He lived for his family, read mysteries and histories voraciously, relished good delicatessen, and valiantly fought to improve his 25 golf handicap.
Community Connections: Routt County Council on Aging helps keep seniors independent
Given a choice, older adults often prefer to stay in their community — and in most cases, in their own homes — for as long as possible. The Routt County Council On Aging, or RCCOA, helps make that choice possible. Our mission is to determine the needs of the senior citizens in Routt County and to make every effort to meet those needs with appropriate action.
steamboatradio.com
A 30-year-old woman dies after head-on collision on RCR 129
An accident in North Routt County has taken the life of a 30-year-old woman from Boulder. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, on County Road 129. There was a head-on collision on a sharp curve between Mile Marker 8 and 9. Colorado State Patrol says the driver of a Ford...
The Record for Jan. 17-23
9:33 a.m. — Officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department looked for a missing person in the city. 2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. 3:08 p.m. — Police responded to reports of trespassing on the 2000...
Steamboat hockey team ranked 5th in league
Steamrolling its way through the regular season schedule, Steamboat Springs hockey is 7-3-1 on the year. One thing to note about that record though, is all three losses have come to 5A schools when Steamboat competes at the 4A level. The Sailors are 3-0 in league play and hold the...
Steamboat City Council looks to extend public comment opportunities
Steamboat Springs City Council plans to change when the public is allowed to weigh in at council meetings and extend what agenda items can be commented on by residents. The way council has been operating, public comments have been allowed on any consent calendar or public hearing item in addition to general public comments, but not on community reports. The latter are items that are generally informational, though sometimes city staff is looking for direction.
