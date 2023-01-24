Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor’s office
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)...
KXLY
Spokane Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who officers say had multiple stolen guns and fentanyl inside his vehicle. On January 12, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at The General Store. Police say the shoplifting suspect was followed by store employees...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ISP troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound on I-90.
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
Detectives share details of surveillance video in Spokane murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the murder trial for a Spokane man accused of killing a man for practice before murdering his ex-wife continues, attorneys dove into details that stood out in surveillance video of the suspect. Nathan Beal is already serving nearly 32 years in prison for his ex-wife’s...
KXLY
Man suspected of threatening to kill three employees arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested a man Monday who they say made threats to kill three employees at a local business. Deputies did not say the name of the business, which is located at the North Division Y. Someone called 911 saying a customer assaulted their boss,...
KXLY
Deputies arrest man after bullet flies through family's apartment
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man after a bullet was fired into a family's apartment. Deputies responded to an apartment complex on E. 6th Ave. and S. Farr Road Tuesday night, where a caller said a bullet was fired through her apartment wall. Deputies arrived at...
KXLY
Airway Heights couple extradited from South Dakota to face murder charges
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- An Airway Heights couple appeared in court on Thursday to face second-degree murder charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl. Per court orders, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov and 33-year-old Mandie Miller are being held on a $1 million bond. They must have no contact with minors under the age of 18, cannot possess dangerous weapons, and cannot contact each other.
KXLY
Disabled vehicle, crash blocks westbound I-90 lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The center and right exit lane of westbound I-90 are back open after they were blocked blocked from a disabled vehicle and a crash. The Incident Response Team has moved the vehicles to the shoulder. All I-90 lanes are now clear for the time being. COPYRIGHT 2023...
bonnersferryherald.com
Bonners Ferry woman charged with assault and battery
BONNERS FERRY — A Bonners Ferry woman is charged with four felonies relating to battery and aggravated assault, some of which were allegedly against members of law enforcement. Law enforcement responded to an in-progress domestic disturbance on Dec. 8, 2022, when they encountered the alleged victim outside the residence....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
KXLY
Police arrest two in violent downtown assaults, one suspect still at large
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested two suspects and one is still at large for a series of crimes that occurred in downtown Sunday night. Several victims were injured, and police don't believe the crimes were related. At around 4 p.m. Sunday night, officers were sent to investigate a reported...
KXLY
Two suspects face 31 counts of animal cruelty in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID -- The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they've identified two suspects wanted for abandoning dozens of malnourished dogs in the region. In total, BCSO is filing 31 counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against 54-year-old Jacob McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica Smurtwaite. According to BCSO, both suspects are...
Daily Evergreen
Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation
Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
KXLY
Car crash on Monroe knocks down light pole
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two cars collided on 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. on Wednesday, Jan. The crash took down a light pole. Authorities confirm no one was hurt. Emergency crews are clearing the scene right now. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
Crash in downtown Spokane knocks down traffic pole
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are cleaning up in downtown Spokane after a crash that knocked down a traffic pole. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at West 2nd Ave. and South Monroe St. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles knocked down a traffic pole at the intersection.
Comments / 0