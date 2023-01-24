AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- An Airway Heights couple appeared in court on Thursday to face second-degree murder charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl. Per court orders, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov and 33-year-old Mandie Miller are being held on a $1 million bond. They must have no contact with minors under the age of 18, cannot possess dangerous weapons, and cannot contact each other.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO