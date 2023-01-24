ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Spokane Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who officers say had multiple stolen guns and fentanyl inside his vehicle. On January 12, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at The General Store. Police say the shoplifting suspect was followed by store employees...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst

PINEHURST, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ISP troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound on I-90.
PINEHURST, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Airway Heights couple extradited from South Dakota to face murder charges

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- An Airway Heights couple appeared in court on Thursday to face second-degree murder charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl. Per court orders, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov and 33-year-old Mandie Miller are being held on a $1 million bond. They must have no contact with minors under the age of 18, cannot possess dangerous weapons, and cannot contact each other.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY

Disabled vehicle, crash blocks westbound I-90 lanes

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The center and right exit lane of westbound I-90 are back open after they were blocked blocked from a disabled vehicle and a crash. The Incident Response Team has moved the vehicles to the shoulder. All I-90 lanes are now clear for the time being. COPYRIGHT 2023...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Bonners Ferry woman charged with assault and battery

BONNERS FERRY — A Bonners Ferry woman is charged with four felonies relating to battery and aggravated assault, some of which were allegedly against members of law enforcement. Law enforcement responded to an in-progress domestic disturbance on Dec. 8, 2022, when they encountered the alleged victim outside the residence....
BONNERS FERRY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Two suspects face 31 counts of animal cruelty in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID -- The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they've identified two suspects wanted for abandoning dozens of malnourished dogs in the region. In total, BCSO is filing 31 counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against 54-year-old Jacob McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica Smurtwaite. According to BCSO, both suspects are...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Daily Evergreen

Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation

Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Car crash on Monroe knocks down light pole

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two cars collided on 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. on Wednesday, Jan. The crash took down a light pole. Authorities confirm no one was hurt. Emergency crews are clearing the scene right now. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Crash in downtown Spokane knocks down traffic pole

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are cleaning up in downtown Spokane after a crash that knocked down a traffic pole. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at West 2nd Ave. and South Monroe St. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles knocked down a traffic pole at the intersection.
SPOKANE, WA

