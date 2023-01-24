Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
cbs12.com
1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
cbs12.com
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
cbs12.com
Rollover crash causing traffic slowdowns on Northlake Boulevard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash is causing delays in Palm Beach Gardens. The crash occurred Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Hill Drive and Northlake Boulevard. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle and flown via trauma hawk to...
cbs12.com
Another juvenile escapes treatment facility in Tequesta, 9th this week: sheriff's office
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Another teenager has escaped the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, the ninth this week. The Public Information Officer for the Martin County Sheriff's Office Christine Weiss told CBS12 News that another juvenile had reportedly escaped the facility on Tuesday afternoon. Weiss said the juvenile is...
cbs12.com
Police activity slows traffic on Florida Turnpike near Jupiter
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Police activity on the Turnpike has slowed traffic near Jupiter, according to Florida 511. Photos from DOT show the right southbound lane is blocked near mile marker 117. Video from the scene shows cars and trailers in bumper to bumper traffic. Drivers are...
cbs12.com
Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival kicks off in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An international film festival kicks off at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on Thursday. It's the inaugural year for the Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival. It features nearly 100 films, from short films to documentaries, to be screened at...
cbs12.com
Pair busted for cocaine possession in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars after being caught with bags of cocaine in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter, both from Ft. Lauderdale, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The pair...
cbs12.com
Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
cbs12.com
Bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport leads to evacuation at Concourse C
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Concourse C at the Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) was evacuated after the sheriff's office said a man said he had a bomb in his bag. A viewer called CBS12 News saying they were unsure of what was happening but there was heavy police presence and the airport was being evacuated.
cbs12.com
Police investigating alleged abuse at preschool, principal gone
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The principal at a preschool on the Treasure Coast is no longer with the school, in the wake of allegations that a teacher abused a two year old boy. In a January 25 letter to parents of children who attend Chesterbrook Academy in...
cbs12.com
Deliveryman found guilty of killing woman in Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge found a deliveryman guilty in the murder of a woman in Boca Raton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo killed 75-year-old Evelyn Udell at her home in 2019. Lachazo, and another man, had just dropped off a washer and dryer...
cbs12.com
Student arrested after pretending a tea bottle was a gun at Osceola Middle School
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Osceola Middle School went on temporary lockdown on Friday after reports of a student with a firearm on campus. School Resource Deputies quickly identified the student and detained them, per the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the student was not found with a weapon....
cbs12.com
Man from Pompano Beach accused of shooting, killing woman back in August
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach who detectives say shot a killed a woman faces first-degree murder charges. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on August 14, 2021, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call at North Cypress Road and Copans Road. A...
cbs12.com
Fight at South Florida Fair leads to 4 arrested, nearly 60 kicked out
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight broke out over the weekend at the South Florida Fair where four people were arrested and almost 60 people were kicked out of the fair. Now, South Florida Fair is considering tightening rules even further to protect fairgoers. The South Florida...
cbs12.com
Police looking for person who vandalized multiple locations in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are looking for the person who vandalized multiple banks and an electrical box in Pembroke Pines. The police department said on the early morning of Monday, Jan. 23, a person who vandalized numerous locations throughout the city. The vandalized property encompasses...
cbs12.com
Church to give free eggs to families in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A farmer advocacy group wants the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the skyrocketing cost of eggs. Government data, according to CBS News, shows prices for a dozen eggs are up 60 percent from a year ago. A church in downtown West Palm Beach...
cbs12.com
'I'm going to paint these walls red;' Records show texts from teacher years before arrest
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New details are coming into the CBS12 newsroom about the Palm Beach County teacher charged with having weapons on campus at Royal Palm Beach Community High. On Monday, 42-year-old Robert Krasnicki was under investigation back in November by multiple law enforcement agencies. We...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County leaders discuss new bill to combat anti-Semitism
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida leaders are condemning what they call an act of hate after anti-Semitic messages were found over the weekend in multiple cars and driveways in Palm Beach County. It’s the one of several anti-Semitic incidents we've seen across our area lately.
