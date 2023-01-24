ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Police activity slows traffic on Florida Turnpike near Jupiter

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Police activity on the Turnpike has slowed traffic near Jupiter, according to Florida 511. Photos from DOT show the right southbound lane is blocked near mile marker 117. Video from the scene shows cars and trailers in bumper to bumper traffic. Drivers are...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Pair busted for cocaine possession in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars after being caught with bags of cocaine in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter, both from Ft. Lauderdale, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The pair...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
TEQUESTA, FL
cbs12.com

Deliveryman found guilty of killing woman in Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge found a deliveryman guilty in the murder of a woman in Boca Raton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo killed 75-year-old Evelyn Udell at her home in 2019. Lachazo, and another man, had just dropped off a washer and dryer...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Church to give free eggs to families in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A farmer advocacy group wants the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the skyrocketing cost of eggs. Government data, according to CBS News, shows prices for a dozen eggs are up 60 percent from a year ago. A church in downtown West Palm Beach...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy