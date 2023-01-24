Brigid’s Path receives grant to continue helping families impacted by addiction

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Brigid’s Path, a Dayton nonprofit caring for babies and their families impacted by substance use, is receiving a financial boost.

The organization has been selected to participate in the Stand Together Foundation’s new Catalyst Impact Grant Program, an initiative cultivating a group of the country’s most transformative nonprofits that demonstrate a better way to transform individual lives and create lasting change.

Through the program, Brigid’s Path will receive up to $300,000 over the next three years. The organization members expressed how much this funding will help support their mission.

“It will allow us to grow in our skills, in our training, to grow organizationally in our development,” Megan Zarnitz, Executive Director of Brigid’s Path, said.

“We know that this will have a life-changing impact on, not just on the work we do, but the way we show up for families.”

The Brigid’s Path medical staff and volunteers shower babies with love and attention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They respond immediately to a baby’s every need, providing comfort and support at a crucial time of their development.

The organization works with community partners to provide resources for mothers to achieve the stability that will help them care for their children.

