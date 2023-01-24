Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix; drugs and firearms found
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says
(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Credit card fraud, drug possession in prison
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 21, 2022. Rolland Scott Darby, 52, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area...
davisvanguard.org
Woodland Judge Sets $55,000 Total Bail for Homeless Man Unable to Pay
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk arraigned a man here this week on two cases, setting total bail at $55,000 despite the absence of a violent offense and the accused being homeless. The court records show a misdemeanor case with four separate counts from 2019....
Suspect in Sacramento crime spree that left two women dead identified, remains in hospital
SACRAMENTO — Authorities have named the suspect in a crime spree that resulted in the deaths of two women in the south Sacramento area last week.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified him as Jonathan Arredondo-Garcia, 22.The sheriff's office said Arredondo-Garcia was behind the wheel last Thursday when he slammed into an SUV on Florin Road. Inside were Stephanie Phan, 49, and another woman. We have not learned her name yet.Investigators said the 22-year-old carjacked the vehicle he was in just moments before the crash and tried to carjack another shortly after. A deputy who was working with an inmate crew nearby chased him down.Arredondo-Garcia suffered minor injuries and has been recovering in a hospital ever since. Though he has not yet been released from the hospital to be booked into jail, he was arraigned while in a hospital bed on Monday.
Fairfield police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap student
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need your help identifying a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl, Wednesday. A young female student reported to school officials an unknown man approached her and tried to kidnap her around 3:15 p.m. near Fairfield High School on N Texas Street and Cement Hill Road.
Sacramento sheriff searches for at least one suspect after two teens are shot
RANCHO CORDOVA – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for at least one suspect after two teens were shot at a Rancho Cordova barbershop Tuesday night. At last check, a sheriff spokesperson said one victim is in very critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.For hours, the investigators canvassed the popular Mo Better Hair Salon and Barber off Coloma Road and Folsom Boulevard.Without warning, bullets sprayed into the small business plaza. Before deputies arrived at the scene, a man who spoke under the condition of anonymity described the hail of gunfire."Next thing I know, I'm ordering food...
Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after El Dorado County overdose death
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. — A man is now facing murder charges after he allegedly supplied someone with a counterfeit pill containing a lethal amount of fentanyl. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in May with an overdose death in Shingle Springs. Investigators found...
Murder suspect previously released on separate murder charge due in court
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man charged with the murder of two victims on separate occasions and a known white supremacist gang member is due back in court on Jan. 30. “It is tragic that this defendant was released and able to kill another person in our community,” the Solano County District Attorney’s office […]
Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Glotzbach sentenced to 360 days in custody, two years of formal probation
Former Roseville wastewater official Kenneth Glotzbach was sentenced to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation Wednesday for using public funds to pay for a woman’s law tuition and transportation expenses. Glotzbach’s formal probation will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. Glotzbach,...
Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges
STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest. After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase
STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges
SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him. Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.
Man takes plea deal for shooting at random vehicles south of Escalon
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A man has taken a 15-year plea deal for shooting at random vehicles in 2020 and 2021.The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said that throughout 2020 and 2021, they received several calls about vehicles being shot at along River Road, south of Escalon.No injuries were reported and with the help of Riverbank Police and Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Javier Rivera was arrested Feb. 9, 2021.Last week, Rivera pled guilty to the shootings and will serve a 15-year sentence.
Man in Sacramento County Main Jail custody dies, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A 52-year-old man who was in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail died on Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies reportedly found him unresponsive in his cell around 12:48 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the man had no pulse and was not breathing when deputies checked on him. -Video Above: […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Homicide investigation underway at Folsom Prison
Folsom State Prison officials are investigating a suspected homicide after an inmate was found dead in his cell early Saturday morning. A Folsom State Prison inmate was killed in an apparent homicide inside of his cell Saturday morning, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. At approximately...
More than 5,000 narcotic pills and 14 pounds of drugs found during traffic stop in Sacramento
(KTXL) — During an enforcement stop by Sacramento officers on Tuesday several pounds of various drugs and a ghost gun, according to the Sacramento Police Department North Gang Enforcement Team. Officers stopped the vehicle near Arden Fair Mall after spotting several vehicle code violations. – Video above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office […]
Sacramento County deputies investigating inmate death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died Monday afternoon. According to a news release, inmates alerted deputies about an unresponsive inmate just before 1 p.m. Deputies found the inmate wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Fire crews arrived and helped resuscitate the inmate, but he died hours later at the hospital.
