Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Responds To Negative Social Media Comments Regarding Collision
A Sheridan man involved in a 2-vehicle collision one month ago in Billings is asking social media users to back off when it comes to making comments about those that caused the wreck. When word first spread in Billings about the wreck involving Kurt Layher and his family, and according...
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
Comments / 0