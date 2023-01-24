ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Here's how committee chairs plan to tackle Gov. Green's housing demands

During his State of the State address, Gov. Josh Green emphasized affordable housing as a top priority for his administration. The next day, the chairs of the House and Senate housing committees outlined their own legislative priorities. "We know we need lots of housing," said Rep. Hashimoto, chair of the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Lawmakers react to Green's State of the State address, affordability plan

In his inaugural State of the State address, Gov. Josh Green shared his strategy to tackle the state’s high cost of living through the Green Affordability Plan. “If adopted fully, this package, by the Legislature, it will provide just over $300 million in tax relief annually to the people who need it the most,” Green said Monday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 major public projects important to Hawaii’s future now mired in confusion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The confusion continues over what state officials plan to do about two major projects important to Hawaii’s future. Contract procurement for Aloha Stadium’s redevelopment and how to market and manage tourism are both delayed ― and now putting Gov. Josh Green’s new cabinet members on the hot seat.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

PBS Hawaii addresses staffing issues in state

Employers are hiring, but where are the workers? That’s what a new town hall program on PBS Hawaii is addressing. The show will also discuss impacts to consumers. “I think everybody is feeling it. Whether you’re in the hotel industry, the restaurant industry, the non-profit world, you just can’t find employees,” said PBS Hawaii President […]
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation addressing homelessness

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed an emergency proclamation on Monday addressing homelessness in Hawaiʻi. The proclamation seeks to work collaboratively with federal and county agencies on measures to provide relief, and pave a path toward expedited resolution of homelessness in Hawaiʻi. “As long as we are in a...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in

Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
HAWAII STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Why School Enrollment Declines Are A ‘Significant Concern’ In Hawaii

The Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed more than a decade ago but the effect on the community is still being felt. Credit: David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023 (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) A decade after Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed its doors because of low enrollment, the ripple effects the closure had...
HAWAII STATE
hinowdaily.com

The history of ABC Stores

HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy