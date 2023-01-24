Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Here's how committee chairs plan to tackle Gov. Green's housing demands
During his State of the State address, Gov. Josh Green emphasized affordable housing as a top priority for his administration. The next day, the chairs of the House and Senate housing committees outlined their own legislative priorities. "We know we need lots of housing," said Rep. Hashimoto, chair of the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Lawmakers react to Green's State of the State address, affordability plan
In his inaugural State of the State address, Gov. Josh Green shared his strategy to tackle the state’s high cost of living through the Green Affordability Plan. “If adopted fully, this package, by the Legislature, it will provide just over $300 million in tax relief annually to the people who need it the most,” Green said Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 major public projects important to Hawaii’s future now mired in confusion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The confusion continues over what state officials plan to do about two major projects important to Hawaii’s future. Contract procurement for Aloha Stadium’s redevelopment and how to market and manage tourism are both delayed ― and now putting Gov. Josh Green’s new cabinet members on the hot seat.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Over $1B was appropriated for Native Hawaiians last year. Now it needs to be used
Last year’s legislative session shaped up to be a big year for Native Hawaiian issues at the capitol, with more than $1 billion appropriated to Native Hawaiian projects and initiatives. This year, members of the Native Hawaiian Legislative Caucus are focused on making it easier for the recipients of...
PBS Hawaii addresses staffing issues in state
Employers are hiring, but where are the workers? That’s what a new town hall program on PBS Hawaii is addressing. The show will also discuss impacts to consumers. “I think everybody is feeling it. Whether you’re in the hotel industry, the restaurant industry, the non-profit world, you just can’t find employees,” said PBS Hawaii President […]
hawaiipublicradio.org
Gov. Green's plan focuses on 'targeted' taxes, strays from repealing general excise tax
Earlier this week, Gov. Josh Green unveiled his Green Affordability Plan, a proposal to reform the state's tax code for every income bracket. "By doubling the personal exemption, you see that that helps everybody, even people that are making more money," Green said. The plans outlined in Green’s tax reforms...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state is defending its climate record. These kids aren’t buying it (and they’re suing)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen young people in Hawaii who are plaintiffs in a climate change lawsuit against the state are preparing for their day in court. Ranging between the ages of 8 to 20, they call the case Navahine v. Hawaii Department of Transportation. The state’s attorneys want the case...
mauinow.com
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation addressing homelessness
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed an emergency proclamation on Monday addressing homelessness in Hawaiʻi. The proclamation seeks to work collaboratively with federal and county agencies on measures to provide relief, and pave a path toward expedited resolution of homelessness in Hawaiʻi. “As long as we are in a...
KITV.com
Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid a budget surplus, Gov. Green proposes tax cuts for all Hawaii families to help ease cost of living
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers, advocates renew push to lower blood alcohol limit for drunk driving
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the years-long effort to lower Hawaii's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08 to 0.05 has become popular among Hawaii voters, it has also faced obstacles in the state legislature. Still, lawmakers and advocates are renewing the push with a new bill this legislative session proposing...
newsfromthestates.com
Why School Enrollment Declines Are A ‘Significant Concern’ In Hawaii
The Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed more than a decade ago but the effect on the community is still being felt. Credit: David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023 (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) A decade after Queen Lydia Liliuokalani Elementary School closed its doors because of low enrollment, the ripple effects the closure had...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island residents urged to complete survey for 2023 Hawaiʻi Housing Planning Study
Big Island residents are urged to participate in a telephone and email survey conducted by SMS Research as part of the 2023 Hawai‘i Housing Planning Study. Surveying is underway and expected to continue through May. It is necessary to gather data on housing supply and demand. Tim Carson, President...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
Does Hawaii get its energy from burning garbage?
According to the City and County of Honolulu, most residential and general commercial trash is disposed of at H-POWER.
hinowdaily.com
The history of ABC Stores
HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks of the Aloha State. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States. In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now yearslong trend by dropping to…
hawaiinewsnow.com
Workers at Maui’s only acute care hospital hope their next leader has ‘ohana-type’ values
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for the next leader of Maui’s only acute care hospital. Maui Health announced last week that Chief Executive Officer Michael Rembis will be retiring this spring. In a statement, Maui Health said Rembis “guided the newly formed health system in expanding health services,...
