Framingham Police To Summons Driver After Irving Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police will summonsed a driver for a traffic violation, after a crash on Irving Street on Tuesday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 7:44 a.m. on January 24 at 231 Irving Street. There were no injuries.
Police Arrest Framingham Driver After Wednesday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a crash on Wednesday, January 25. Police arrested at 8:12 p.m. Eli Velasquez, 41, of 21 Freeman Street in Framingham. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and leaving the scene of a crash with property...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck on Franklin Street
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. She was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston with injuries, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Her type and severity...
UPDATED: Pregnant Woman Struck Crossing Framingham Street
FRAMINGHAM -A pregnant woman was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. Framingham Fire Tower 1, Ambulance 1 & Field Supervisor 3 responded the area of 430 Franklin St.
Framingham Police Investigating $600 in Fraudulent Credit Card Charges
FRAMINGHAM – An individual at Motel 6 In Framingham reported a credit card lost or stolen to Police. The theft was reported on January 25 at about 8 p.m. to Police. Framingham Police said fraudulent charges of about $600 was made on the credit card. Framingham Police are investigating...
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
UPDATED: 2 Adults & Child Displaced in 2-Alarm Framingham Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Two adults and a child were displaced in a fire in a multi-apartment building Tuesday night, January 24, in Framingham. About 7:20 p.m., Framingham Fire received a call for a fire at 14 Temple Street. Framingham Fire Engine 1, Engine 7, Tower 1, Rescue 1 & Car...
Framingham Police: 2 Men Steal $600 Worth of Tools
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two thefts at Lowe’s for about $600 worth of tools. Yesterday, January 24, Lowe’s at 350 Cochituate Roa reported that a white man, in his 20s or 30s, stole $249 worth of tools. Framingham Police spokesperson said he was wearing a...
Police officer taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Wellesley
WELLESLEY, Mass. — A police officer was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Wellesley on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Grove and Benvenue streets found a Wellesley police cruiser that had crashed with a black BMW SUV and a white Chevrolet pickup truck.
Framingham Police: School Bus Involved in Monday Morning Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said a school bus was involved in a crash this morning, January 23, on Summer Street. The 2-vehicle crash happened after 7 a.m. “School bus did not have any passengers on board at the time,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The vehicle involved was towed,...
Mass State Police: Marlborough Man, 31, Killed in Route 290 Wrong Way Crash
MARLBOROUGH – Mass State Police are investigating a fatal wrong way crash on Route 290 on Sunday night, January 23. On Sunday, January 22, just before 9 p.m. Massachusetts State Police received a call reporting a single-car spinout crash on Interstate 290 east in the area of the Burncoat Street exit (Exit 23, Route 70).
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
After Chase, Police Arrest Framingham Woman, 21, on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:39 a.,. on Hollis Street Nekayla A. Gakwerere, 21, of 18 Lindsay Street of Framingham. “An officer observed Gakwerere operating at a high rate of speed on Waverley Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny of Motor Vehicle Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on January 20 on a warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle,. Police arrested at 6p.m. Megan Ouellete, 29, of 45 McPhee Road of Framingham. She had a warrant out Framingham for larceny of a motor vehicle, said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Man, 29, Arrested on Natick & Framingham Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man, 29, on warrants out of Framingham and Natick Police. Police arrested Frankie Guevara, 29, of Framingham with no known address. He was arrested on January 20 at 10:57 a.m. at 160 Hollis Street. Guevara has a warrant out of Natick, and one...
Teens Busted In Robbery Of Allston Smoke Shop Attacked Police During Arrest: DA
Three teens were busted this week and charged with a robbery of an Allston smoke shop on Sunday before attacking officers when police tried to arrest them, authorities said. Kaylee O'Connor, 18, of Lynn, was charged in Brighton BMC Monday with unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a police o…
Framingham Police: Woman Stole $350 Jacket
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on January 7 to investigate a woman stealing a $350 jacket, said the police spokesperson. Police were called to Public Lands on January 7 at 1:30 p.m. for a larceny/shoplifter. The suspect is described as a white female in her...
Framingham Police Arrest 4 Teens After Vehicle Stolen on Warren Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested four juveniles, after a vehicle was reported stolen on Warren Road, over the weekend. A 2015 black Honda Accord was reported stolen from 24 Warren Road at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night, January 21. “A patrol officer observed” the vehicle shortly afterwards, said Framingham...
WCVB
Woman fatally struck while checking mail in Acton; hit-and-run driver contacts police
ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while collecting mail in Acton, sources told NewsCenter 5's Peter Eliopoulos. Acton police, meanwhile, have announced that the driver who was involved in the pedestrian crash is now cooperating in their investigation. According...
Framingham Battling Multi-Unit Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is at the scene of a multi-unit apartment building tonight, January 24. The fire started after 7 p.m. at 14 Temple Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke upon arrival. Firefighters had to help evacuated residents, according to the scanner. SOURCE will update when we have...
