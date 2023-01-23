ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: Woman Stole $350 Jacket

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on January 7 to investigate a woman stealing a $350 jacket, said the police spokesperson. Police were called to Public Lands on January 7 at 1:30 p.m. for a larceny/shoplifter. The suspect is described as a white female in her...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Battling Multi-Unit Apartment Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is at the scene of a multi-unit apartment building tonight, January 24. The fire started after 7 p.m. at 14 Temple Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke upon arrival. Firefighters had to help evacuated residents, according to the scanner. SOURCE will update when we have...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
