Joiner leads NC State against Wake Forest after 28-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points in NC State's 85-82 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The...
