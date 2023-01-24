ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck residents sign to remove Emily Eckroth from board

By Christina Randall
KX News
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Residents met outside the Burleigh County Building on Monday night to sign a petition to remove Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck School Board.

Eckroth is refusing to resign after being requested to step down from the School board. Eckroth pleaded guilty to obstructing justice following a traffic stop in September.

Bismarck school board votes to censure Emily Eckroth

The Secretary of State’s Office gave the approval to circulate the petition last week. Karen Dunlap is part of the committee to remove Eckroth.

“I have two kids that go to Bismarck Public Schools. And to me people who are serving on the school board should be someone that children in the community and staff members that work for the district and people in the community can look up to,” said Dunlap.

To officially remove Eckroth there will need to be 2,709 signatures. The signatures need to be collected by April 20.

