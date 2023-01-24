Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Oregon adds K-9 team in effort to crack down on poaching
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is expanding its K-9 conservation program, with the goal to stop poaching in Oregon. The program launched in 2019 with Senior Oregon State Trooper Josh Wolcott and his K-9, Buck, a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. Officials said Buck is...
KATU.com
Oregon grass seed company pleads guilty to defrauding J.R. Simplot Company
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon grass seed company pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday for its role in a scheme to defraud another grass seed company and its former subsidiary. According to court documents, Ground Zero Seeds International pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of felony and...
KATU.com
'Bring your fronds!' Al's Garden Center hosts houseplant swap on Saturday
GRESHAM, Ore. — Looking to grow your houseplant collection? Want to branch out with some new types of plants?. Al’s Garden & Home is once again hosting a Houseplant Swap, held this weekend at all four of its locations in northwest Oregon. They invite you to “bring your...
KATU.com
Real estate leaders want to revitalize Portland, boost downtown activities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Revolution Hall to meet with the Revitalize Portland Coalition to discuss ways to energize downtown activity. The group of real estate professionals says they're hoping to create a better city to live and work in. Today's meeting dug into development,...
KATU.com
'Point In Time' count of Portland metro homelessness underway, now as tri-county effort
PORTLAND, Ore. — Outreach workers, service providers, and volunteers will start the tri-county region’s "Point In Time" count of homelessness on Wednesday. The count provides a view of how vulnerable people in our community are faring - and it helps guide policy and budget decisions. This year is...
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
KATU.com
City of Portland applies de-icing fluid ahead of forecasted cold snap, snow threat
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is calling for frigid temperatures this upcoming weekend, and with it, a possible quick shot of snow. WEATHER | Latest forecast from Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been pre-emptively spraying de-icer fluid on Portland streets. Dylan Rivera, PBOT Public Information...
KATU.com
Missing, endangered Sherwood man found
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
KATU.com
Pedestrian injured in Northeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing 132nd. They were taken to the hospital, but...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Northeast neighbors see no progress on homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — We wanted to pay another visit to the area around Northeast 63rd Avenue and Halsey Street. Anthony Lane didn't really expect things to get better in the nearly three months since we were last here. But he also didn't expect things to get worse. This area...
KATU.com
Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
KATU.com
Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area
KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek breaks down how she wants $130M used to get homeless off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek on Thursday released preliminary details of her "urgent request" to lawmakers to spend $130 million to help get at least 1,200 unsheltered Oregonians off the street this year. While declaring the homelessness issue an emergency during her inaugural speech Jan. 9, Kotek...
KATU.com
Southwest Portland motel to be redeveloped into affordable housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new project will see the old Portland Value Inn redeveloped into new affordable apartments in Southwest Portland. The old motel will be demolished, and in its place a new apartment complex with 77 units will be built. Thirty-nine of those units will be priced for...
KATU.com
Multnomah County jury orders Jacksons Food Stores to pay $1M in racial discrimination suit
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County jury on Monday awarded $1 million to Rose Wakefield, who claimed a Jacksons Food Stores’ employee racially discriminated against her in 2020. “I feel vindicated,” said Wakefield. “There’s really no amount of money to accept that type of behavior from anyone. But...
KATU.com
40,000 gallons of sewage and water flow into church parking lot in Southwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — An estimated 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot Monday night near the intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. A photo from the City of Portland shows the liquid mess covering a large area of the parking lot. City crews...
KATU.com
OHSU announces new Center for Reproductive Health Equity
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is introducing their new Center for Reproductive Health Equity. Last year's rollback of Roe v. Wade protections caused abortion services to become inaccessible in more than a dozen states. OHSU acknowledged that the change disproportionately impacts low-income communities and already marginalized communities.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Southeast Powell Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at about 10:15 p.m. to Powell at Southwest Foster Road. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and...
KATU.com
Man killed in car in early-morning N Portland shooting, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on N. Curtis Avenue, said police. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2:26 a.m. at the 6900 block of N. Curtis Ave. Police confirmed to KATU that one man had...
