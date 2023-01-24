ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Oregon adds K-9 team in effort to crack down on poaching

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is expanding its K-9 conservation program, with the goal to stop poaching in Oregon. The program launched in 2019 with Senior Oregon State Trooper Josh Wolcott and his K-9, Buck, a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. Officials said Buck is...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Real estate leaders want to revitalize Portland, boost downtown activities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Revolution Hall to meet with the Revitalize Portland Coalition to discuss ways to energize downtown activity. The group of real estate professionals says they're hoping to create a better city to live and work in. Today's meeting dug into development,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing, endangered Sherwood man found

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
SHERWOOD, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian injured in Northeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing 132nd. They were taken to the hospital, but...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area

KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
KALAMA, WA
KATU.com

Southwest Portland motel to be redeveloped into affordable housing

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new project will see the old Portland Value Inn redeveloped into new affordable apartments in Southwest Portland. The old motel will be demolished, and in its place a new apartment complex with 77 units will be built. Thirty-nine of those units will be priced for...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

OHSU announces new Center for Reproductive Health Equity

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is introducing their new Center for Reproductive Health Equity. Last year's rollback of Roe v. Wade protections caused abortion services to become inaccessible in more than a dozen states. OHSU acknowledged that the change disproportionately impacts low-income communities and already marginalized communities.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the 19-year-old who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled that Dazani S. Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was a homicide. The shooting took place...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Southeast Powell Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at about 10:15 p.m. to Powell at Southwest Foster Road. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and...
PORTLAND, OR

