DUBLIN – One person died and eight people were displaced due to a fire in Dublin on Monday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department said. Units were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to a two-alarm structure fire that burned in the 7000 block of Mayan Court. First responders performed CPR on one victim but they died, the ACFD said. The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted images from the scene along with details about the fire.Four adults and four children have been displaced, along with a dog which was transported to a pet hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO