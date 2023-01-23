Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Related
Caltrans to close northbound I-680 for 3 weekends for repaving
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – Caltrans announced a major repaving project this week on Interstate Highway 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans.The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the state Highway 84 interchange) to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.The schedule for closing the northbound lanes is as follows: 10 p.m. Feb. 3, through 5 a.m. Feb. 6; and10 p.m. Feb. 10, through 5 a.m. Feb. 13.A shorter stretch of the same highway will be closed the following three-day weekend -- the President's...
Silicon Valley
Expansion to begin on far East Contra Costa road in advance of more homes
OAKLEY — Work will soon begin to expand two-lane East Cypress Road into what will become a major six-lane arterial road for the thousands of current and future residents of the eastern part of the city and nearby Bethel Island. Kevin Rohani, city engineer and public works director, updated...
KRON4
Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
KTVU FOX 2
Head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 in Sonoma County: CHP
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A head-on collision in Santa Rosa has killed one and injured two, including one with critical injuries, authorities said. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, CHP Santa Rosa officers responded to a crash on River Road and Bonita Avenue in Guerneville, officials said. One vehicle left its lane, driving at an "unsafe speed" and crashed into another vehicle.
KRON4
Another Orinda home red-tagged due to landslides
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Another family in Orinda has been displaced from their home due to a landslide. Over the weekend, a second home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged. Shifting debris and damage from a red-tagged home on Cedar in Orinda led city and Contra Costa County building inspectors to upgrade the neighboring house from a yellow-tag to a red-tag on Saturday night — meaning, no one is allowed on the property.
KRON4
One dead after 1-alarm fire in Potrero Hill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after a one-alarm fire in the Potrero Hill neighborhood on Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Crews on scene stated that the three original victims were located after they had self-rescued; they were determined to be OK and did not require aid. During the fire, crews found one adult occupant inside of the building. That person died from their injuries, according to an update from SFFD.
Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks
The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train. Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter. She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” ...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
ksro.com
Several Hurt After Crash on Highway 101 Between Cloverdale and Geyserville
At least five people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Geyserville. Five people were hospitalized for a time following Saturday morning’s crash involving three vehicles. The California Highway Patrol believes black ice may have played a role in the two pickup trucks and a Porsche crashing. Black ice can form when the temperature falls below 30-degrees and the road is wet.
One dead after Dublin house ‘fully engulfed in flames'
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead following a residential fire in Dublin Monday. The Dublin Police Department and Alameda County Fire Department responded to a house fire near Mayan Court and Canterbury Lane on Monday evening. The City of Dublin said the house was “fully engulfed in flames.” Four adults and four children […]
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
sfstandard.com
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek
A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
No injuries reported after residential fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a residence Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) said on Twitter. The blaze happened on Mueller Avenue, and no injuries have been reported. It is unknown at this time if any residents of the building were displaced. SJFD sent out the initial […]
Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
1 dead, 8 displaced in two-alarm Dublin house fire
DUBLIN – One person died and eight people were displaced due to a fire in Dublin on Monday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department said. Units were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to a two-alarm structure fire that burned in the 7000 block of Mayan Court. First responders performed CPR on one victim but they died, the ACFD said. The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted images from the scene along with details about the fire.Four adults and four children have been displaced, along with a dog which was transported to a pet hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community. The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in...
5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves steal high-end bicycles in string of Marin County garage break-ins
CORTE MADERA, Calif. - Police agencies in Marin County are investigating a string of garage burglaries in which thieves use improvised tools to steal high-end bicycles. There have been a total of 10 reported garage break-ins in Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo during the past six weeks. Investigators say...
NBC Bay Area
‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a dementia resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
Comments / 0