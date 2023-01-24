49ers defense steps up against Cowboys for divisional round win
By JOSH DUBOW Associated Press
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
3 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers defense hadn’t been playing up to its usual high level in recent weeks, allowing a few too many big plays. On a day when the offense struggled to produce, the Niners defense responded with a signature…
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
This time a year ago, few thought San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy would be at the helm of a team playing in the NFC title game. A chaotic Iowa State product, Purdy would eventually be drafted last and officially be coined the infamous “Mr. Irrelevant.”. And on...
The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
The 49ers’ 10-game winning streak to end the regular season put them in position to host two playoff games at Levi’s Stadium. Now, after wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco will fly to Philadelphia to face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And their...
The San Francisco 49ers will need to be at 100 percent to knock off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Which is why today's report from Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network likely gave pause to Niners fans. Ruiz tweeted, "Kyle Shanahan says Christian McCaffrey (calf) & Elijah ...
