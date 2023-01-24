Read full article on original website
‘The Bachelor’: Reality Steve Says This Contestant Is the Late-Season Villain
'The Bachelor' with Zach Shallcross features a late-season villain in Brooklyn Willie. Here's what we know.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals His Famous Uncle's Reaction to His New Role
Zach Shallcross is just now becoming a household name thanks to his role as the new Bachelor, but the 26-year-old tech exec from California also has one noteworthy relative. Shallcross shared that his uncle is Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton, who played the well-known character, Puddy. He also iconically voiced Kronk in the 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove. He also voices a variety of characters on the adult cartoon Family Guy and is the voice of Grandpa Shark on Baby Shark's Big Show!.
ETOnline.com
Shemar Moore Welcomes First Child With Jesiree Dizon: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, have officially welcomed their first child together, Moore's rep confirmed to ET. "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl," Moore's rep shared in a statement to People. "The family is very happy and healthy."
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Details Final Days Before Her Death and Her Groundbreaking Legacy (Exclusive)
Gone but never forgotten. Months after Anne Heche's shocking death, the late actress' best friend is reflecting on her indelible legacy and the void she's left behind. Heather Duffy spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at a book signing event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, for Heche's posthumously published new memoir, Call Me Anne.
ETOnline.com
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
Erin Andrews Reveals Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pals She Keeps in Touch With After Her Exit, When She Last Spoke With Tom Bergeron
No hard feelings. Erin Andrews' journey on Dancing With the Stars may be over — but the sportscaster still speaks to several pros. "I have texted Maks [Chmerkovskiy] a little bit here and there. Obviously with everything happening in Ukraine, I had reached out to him," Andrews, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January […]
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
ETOnline.com
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Says Will Smith 'Carried a Burden' to Represent Perfection: 'It's Hard Growing Up in This Business'
Nia Long is sending some love and support to her former co-star, Will Smith. In an interview with Yahoo, the Missing star commended Smith on how he's handled his many years in the spotlight. "I will always love him and he's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden...
Princess Eugenie Announces She Is Expecting Second Child
Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, posted an Instagram of her own to celebrate the big news.
ETOnline.com
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Frankie: 'The Love of My Life'
Shemar Moore is gushing over his daughter! The day after ET confirmed that the 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl, Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Speaks Out About Silently Battling 'Chronic Illness Issues'
Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed she's been battling with an autoimmune/chronic illness for the past few years. The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted two photos, the first of which showed an IV drip and the second of which shows her arm with the IV drip inserted. She also posted a lengthy explanation as to why she made the revelation and why she waited until now.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Reveals Which 'Dancing With the Stars' Friends She Stays in Touch With
Erin Andrews still has love for her Dancing With the Stars family even after being let go as the dancing competition show's host back in 2020. The sports broadcaster opened up to Us Weekly in a new interview about the relationships she has maintained with her DWTS friends and former co-host Tom Bergeron even after exiting the ballroom.
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone Denies Offering Pamela Anderson a Porsche and Condo to Be His No. 1 Girl
According to Pamela Anderson, this alleged offer from Sylvester Stallone was no knockout in her eyes. In her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, the Baywatch alum claims the Rocky star asked her to be his "number one girl" -- and purportedly offered her some luxe items in return.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Lara Spencer's Foot Injury, Explained
Good Morning America co-anchor Lara Spencer has been rocking all-new accessories on the set of the popular ABC morning show: a surgical boot and scooter. The GMA host is currently in the midst of a weeks-long recovery after recently undergoing foot surgery, but that hasn't stopped her from greeting fans every morning on GMA.
Shemar Moore celebrates becoming a dad: 'The rest of my life is here'
Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed their first child.
ABC Reportedly Sets “Mediation Session” With Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes About ‘GMA3’ Drama
Is this the light at the end of the tunnel? After months of drama, Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will reportedly engage in a mediation session with ABC later this week. Hopefully this will satisfy the network enough that viewers will be given answers about the two anchors’ future on the lunchtime talk show GMA3: What You Need to Know.
Guy Fieri Shares News of Dog's Death the Day Before His Birthday: 'Today Is the Saddest Day'
The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host called the late family dog "one-of-a-kind" on Twitter Guy Fieri and his family are mourning the loss of their dog, Cowboy, who died shortly before the Food Network star's 55th birthday on Jan. 22. "Today is the saddest day in the Fieri family," Fieri posted, alongside a photo of the pup, on Twitter Saturday. "We lost our COWBOY today. He was one-of-a-kind and brought so much love and energy to our family." The restaurateur's heartbreaking post garnered support from famous friends such...
