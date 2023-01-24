ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals His Famous Uncle's Reaction to His New Role

Zach Shallcross is just now becoming a household name thanks to his role as the new Bachelor, but the 26-year-old tech exec from California also has one noteworthy relative. Shallcross shared that his uncle is Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton, who played the well-known character, Puddy. He also iconically voiced Kronk in the 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove. He also voices a variety of characters on the adult cartoon Family Guy and is the voice of Grandpa Shark on Baby Shark's Big Show!.
Us Weekly

Erin Andrews Reveals Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pals She Keeps in Touch With After Her Exit, When She Last Spoke With Tom Bergeron

No hard feelings. Erin Andrews' journey on Dancing With the Stars may be over — but the sportscaster still speaks to several pros. "I have texted Maks [Chmerkovskiy] a little bit here and there. Obviously with everything happening in Ukraine, I had reached out to him," Andrews, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January […]
ETOnline.com

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Speaks Out About Silently Battling 'Chronic Illness Issues'

Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed she's been battling with an autoimmune/chronic illness for the past few years. The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted two photos, the first of which showed an IV drip and the second of which shows her arm with the IV drip inserted. She also posted a lengthy explanation as to why she made the revelation and why she waited until now.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Reveals Which 'Dancing With the Stars' Friends She Stays in Touch With

Erin Andrews still has love for her Dancing With the Stars family even after being let go as the dancing competition show's host back in 2020. The sports broadcaster opened up to Us Weekly in a new interview about the relationships she has maintained with her DWTS friends and former co-host Tom Bergeron even after exiting the ballroom.
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Lara Spencer's Foot Injury, Explained

Good Morning America co-anchor Lara Spencer has been rocking all-new accessories on the set of the popular ABC morning show: a surgical boot and scooter. The GMA host is currently in the midst of a weeks-long recovery after recently undergoing foot surgery, but that hasn't stopped her from greeting fans every morning on GMA.
People

Guy Fieri Shares News of Dog's Death the Day Before His Birthday: 'Today Is the Saddest Day'

The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host called the late family dog "one-of-a-kind" on Twitter Guy Fieri and his family are mourning the loss of their dog, Cowboy, who died shortly before the Food Network star's 55th birthday on Jan. 22. "Today is the saddest day in the Fieri family," Fieri posted, alongside a photo of the pup, on Twitter Saturday. "We lost our COWBOY today. He was one-of-a-kind and brought so much love and energy to our family." The restaurateur's heartbreaking post garnered support from famous friends such...

