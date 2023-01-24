Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed she's been battling with an autoimmune/chronic illness for the past few years. The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted two photos, the first of which showed an IV drip and the second of which shows her arm with the IV drip inserted. She also posted a lengthy explanation as to why she made the revelation and why she waited until now.

1 DAY AGO