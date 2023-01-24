1 airlifted after getting hit by car in Lake Forest: Daphne Police

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Daphne Police Department said one person is being airlifted after they were hit by a car in the Lake Forest community Monday night.

Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said the person was hit near the intersection of Bay View Drive and Nicole Place in Lake Forest.

There are no more details at this time. WKRG News 5 is working to learn more and will update the story as we receive more information.

