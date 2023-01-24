ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

1 airlifted after getting hit by car in Lake Forest: Daphne Police

By Blake Brown, Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8Rv4_0kOuUPxc00

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Daphne Police Department said one person is being airlifted after they were hit by a car in the Lake Forest community Monday night.

Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said the person was hit near the intersection of Bay View Drive and Nicole Place in Lake Forest.

Mystery box washes ashore in Daphne, tiny urn, infant clothes, handprint inside

There are no more details at this time. WKRG News 5 is working to learn more and will update the story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on University Boulevard late this afternoon. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. just north of Cottage Hill Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital. FOX10 News will have additional details...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore PD investigating after shots fired near park

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is working to identify who fired shots near a park Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of West Side Park on Wilson Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found several spent casings in the street, according to Atmore PD.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Staff, students return to Daphne Middle School, bomb threat cleared

UPDATE (12:39 p.m.): The Daphne Police Department said Daphne Middle School has been cleared and students will return to class. Police said an “extensive search” of the school is completed and the investigation is ongoing. UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): County Road 13 reopened. Scene clearing up. Daphne Police expected to hold a news conference about the […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

3rd suspect arrested in December Walmart shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a third suspect Thursday afternoon who was allegedly involved in the I-65 Walmart shooting in December 2022. Jimaurice Pierce will be charged with attempted murder and assault, according to a release. On December 27, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter on I-65 Service Road South […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

Investigators: Mary G Montgomery students stole credit cards to buy THC-laced candy

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says two Mary G. Montgomery students, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, are now also facing charges for taking pictures of people's credit cards at the fast food restaurant they worked at and using them to buy THC laced candy online. Semmes Police say several students ingested the drugs at school and two went to the hospital with adverse reactions. We asked authorities how minors are getting drugs online.
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13. The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating carjacking near Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road. Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy