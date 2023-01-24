Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Some closings, delays for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 due to inclement weather
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are having issues seeing an updated version of this story click here:. The possibility of inclement weather has prompted the following schools to delay its start time:. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff in the El Paso ISD will start classes...
krwg.org
Some school districts, local government have late start Tuesday due to possible weather conditions
Due to inclement weather forecasts, New Mexico State University announced the university and DACC will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning. The campus will open at 10 this morning. NMSU-Alamogordo will also start late at 10 this morning. The City of Las Cruces will begin late as well at...
KVIA
School Delays and cancellations
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): GISD will also operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 due to inclement weather and roads that will not be safe for travel. For more information, visit https://www.gisd.k12.nm.us/. UPDATE (5:11 p.m.): El Paso ISD will have a 2-hour class delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Snow possible through Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A winter storm system is bringing not only cold temperatures, but the possibility of snow as well. A light dusting of snow is expected to start late Monday night into Tuesday early morning. This has prompted delayed starts to many school districts across the...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect our chilliest day this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Well expect a chilly high of 48 degrees today!🥶🧥🧣🧤 We are looking at a hard freeze these next two nights so make sure to bring your pets and plants indoors!. Tomorrow we will be back...
Water restored after sinkhole swallows car in South-Central El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso Water tells KTSM that a device used to hold two segments of a pipeline failed, causing the pavement to break. EP Water also adds that 30 customers were affected, and water service has since been restored. Temporary pavement is expected to be placed this week and the street is expected to open […]
KVIA
Preparations ahead of winter storm headed for the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expecting to see winter weather in parts of the area Monday night. ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather team is projecting rain to beginning around 2 p.m. in the El Paso area, which could lead to snow flurries overnight. The Texas Department of Transportation's website...
smartcitiesdive.com
El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza
El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
El Paso News
Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast
Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
KVIA
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
KOAT 7
Deming City Hall placed on lockdown due to threats
DEMING, N.M. — Deming public safety officials have placed the city hall in Deming on lockdown as they investigate threats toward employees. According to the city, telephonic threats were made on Wednesday morning. The chief of police recommended the lockdown while they investigate incident. Deming City Hall will remain...
KVIA
Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect some flurries tonight!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. Well, we are starting the week rather chilly, especially tonight, expect a hard freeze of 28 degrees and tomorrow we are looking at a high of 49 degrees!🥶. Cool air will linger with that moisture in our atmosphere, so...
KVIA
Two-car crash at Loop 375 North and Montwood
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at Loop 375 North and Montwood. The crash happened at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There are reports of a rollover. El Paso firefighters are on the scene. To check the latest traffic conditions,...
KVIA
El Paso’s UMC could soon serve more patients
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans could soon see expanded health care services at University Medical Center. ABC 7 has learned UMC is in the process of buying a new building for administrative services. This will free up more space for services in their original building. UMC is considering...
Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern
Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
KVIA
Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer uniforms returned
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We have some good news about those uniforms belonging to the cheer squad at Nolan Richardson middle school. ABC-7 has learned the uniforms have been found and are now safely in the hands of the team. A parent said someone found the uniforms at the...
Can You Legally Raise Chickens Inside El Paso City Limits?
Because of shortages and rising prices eggs are a hot commodity these days. I saw on the news that the cost of a carton of oval protein goodness has led to some El Pasoans turning to the thug life and smuggling eggs in from Juarez where a dozen costs half as much as they do here.
KVIA
Person falls from border wall, rescued after falling into water
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso fire crews responded to a fall from the border wall Monday evening. It happened along Loop 375, near Riverside Middle School. The person fell into the water but was pulled out. There are reports of injuries, but it is unclear how severe they are.
