Herald-Journal
Win over Century headlines big week for Indians
The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.
kmvt
Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall. Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise. Minico went 38-13 and reached the...
WINTER STORM WATCHES DECLARED: Big snowstorm to hit East Idaho starting Thursday evening
A major winter storm is forecast to hammer East Idaho starting Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for East Idaho in anticipation of the storm and the foot of snow it could dump on much of the region. The storm is expected to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through at least Saturday afternoon. ...
East Idaho to get hit by major snowstorm, followed by Arctic front with sub-zero temps
A major snowstorm is forecast to bring a brutal blast of winter to East Idaho starting late Thursday night. The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches for East Idaho to winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in anticipation of the storm that's expected to continue bringing snow to the region through at least Saturday afternoon. After the storm exits, the weather service said an Arctic front...
Utah’s snowpack is packing it on
Currently, our statewide snowpack average stands at 182% above normal.
eastidahonews.com
Winter storm watch issued Thursday through Saturday; hazardous road conditions likely
POCATELLO — A winter storm watch has been issued in the east Idaho region, and travel could be hazardous. The winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, the areas affected are the Upper Snake Plain and...
890kdxu.com
If You Say These Words… You’re Definitely From Southern Utah!
If you say these words, you're DEFINITELY from Southern Utah!. Blue Hairs: People who are old. They probably have white hair, which they would probably use a blue shampoo to make it bright. "We waited for an hour at Chuck-A-Rama! All the Blue Hairs invaded!" Utah Road Block: When a...
Utahns get criminal records expunged through 'Clean Slate' law
On Tuesday, Utahns with criminal records were offered the chance to get their records expunged under Utah's Clean Slate Law with the help of the NBA and the Utah Jazz.
Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area
It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
Winter Weather Advisory posted for northern Wasatch Mountains
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Wasatch Mountains, including Logan Summit and Mantua.
Pocatello police respond to Highland High School after student receives text message stating he was going to be shot
POCATELLO — Police responded to Highland High School on Wednesday afternoon after a student there received a threatening text message, authorities said. The male student received a text from a phone number that he did not recognize stating that he was going to be shot after school, police said. Several Pocatello police officers responded to Highland High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday after the student reported the threatening text to...
ksl.com
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
SALT LAKE CITY — The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say. While almost one-fifth of Utah remains in at least extreme drought status,...
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
suindependent.com
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers From Feb. 1 through April 15? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do.
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do. If you want to gather shed antlers in the state of Utah, you must take a mandatory ethics course. Collecting is only legal from Feb. 1 through April 15, so it’s important to understand the rules and laws you must follow.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring mother in Fort Hall
FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was seriously injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office. Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the incident occurred Saturday evening on the reservation. The fatal attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
