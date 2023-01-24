Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes expect a challenge against Ivy League foe PrincetonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa
Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State beats Iowa in game Tom Izzo says he's 'not sure we deserved to win'
Michigan State survived Thursday night at home against Iowa. The Spartans saw an excellent look at a game-winner from Iowa clang off the back of the iron with just seconds remaining to escape with a 63-61 victory over the Hawkeyes. MSU head coach Tom Izzo felt they were lucky to...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery updates Patrick McCaffrey's status, previews Michigan State game
Fran McCaffery and Iowa will take on Michigan State on Thursday night, and the coach previewed the game, and updates about his team ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Iowa saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at Ohio State, and Michigan State lost 3 of their last 4, with the most recent coming Sunday at Indiana.
Iowa Football: One question mark for every offensive position group this offseason
It's the college football off-season. Winter workouts resumed for the Iowa football program last week and that means it's time to look at what the offseason could bring. Iowa hopes to take a big step with its offense from last year where the Hawkeyes struggled mightily. Iowa went to the...
WILX-TV
Staudt on Sports: Iowa comes to the Breslin, East Lansing basketball game postponed
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes Tim’s thoughts on Iowa facing MSU tonight while #1-ranked Purdue travels to Michigan, head coaches and assistants on the move in the NFL, and an update on tonight’s Okemos-East Lansing game. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
Patrick McCaffery "Game-Time Decision" at Michigan St.
Iowa Junior Forward Practicing with Hawkeyes
KCRG.com
Kenyon Murray is perhaps the busiest dad - and coach - in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeye great Kenyon Murray is a busy man with several jobs. In addition to coaching his daughter McKenna at Prairie High School, he has three other sons, including his basketball star twins. Kris, slightly older, plays for the Hawkeyes while Keegan is in the...
KCRG.com
Kenyon Murray coaching his daughter McKenna at Prairie
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie junior McKenna Murray has a new coach this year: her father, Kenyon. “My dad and I looked each other from across the room and he gave me a little nod,” McKenna said. “I was like yeah let’s do it.”. Kenyon Murray...
KCJJ
Group that supplied officials for City High/Fairfield game speaks out on accusations
The group that supplied the officials for Monday night’s City High at Fairfield boys basketball game has released a statement about allegations that one of its referees used racially-charged language with Little Hawk coach Brennan Swayzer. A statement issued to City High parents, students and staff indicates the incident...
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
KCRG.com
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
KCRG.com
Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
KCRG.com
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new solar company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Zumbach, a US Veteran and dad of four kids, signed a contract with Moxie Solar worth more than $30,000 to install solar panels on his house in Marion. Records shared with our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team show he paid the company more than $15,000 to install the panels, but months later no panels were installed and Moxie Solar closed in December.
KBUR
Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
A New Healthy Restaurant is Opening This Week in Cedar Rapids
Get ready for a new place to grab some food in Downtown Cedar Rapids!. This week, a restaurant called the KETO Kitchen will be opening at 210 3rd Ave SE inside the Armstrong Building's food court. It specializes in meals for people on the Keto Diet, as well as a few other specific diets.
Comments / 0