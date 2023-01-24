ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Man in the hospital after being shot in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police responded to a shooting around 12:35 p.m. on January 26 near 1st and H Streets. According to the YPD a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. The victim is currently undergoing surgery at the hospital. 4 juvenile suspects between the ages of 12 and 16...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Roy Knoeb III

YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima fire district asks for community comment on Naches annex

NACHES, Wash. - As it considers annexing Naches into its district, the Yakima County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its fire station on February 6 to hear community comments. The fire station is at 101 W 2nd St in Naches. Anyone who is...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moment of Blessing for shooting victims

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities held a Moment of Blessing at the Circle K where three people were killed. A couple dozen people participated in the blessing, including the family of one of the victims.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

N. 1st St in Yakima reopened after suspicious object cleared

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 1:48 p.m. N. 1st Street is reopened and the suspicious object situation has been resolved according to the Yvette Inzunza of the YPD. The object was found to be inert by the Army firing center explosive ordinance disposal team (EOD). JANUARY 24, 2023 11:52 a.m. According to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moment of Blessing honors lives lost at Circle K

YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the lives lost in the shooting earlier in the week. Jeffery Howlett, Nikki Godfrey and Roy Knoeb Jr. were remembered in prayer hosted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities. Reverend Shane...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Probable cause documents reveal timeline, texts, details from Circle K shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. - Probable cause documents from Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic regarding the suspected Circle K shooter, Jarid Haddock, reveal more information about what happened January 24 at the Nob Hill Blvd gas station. The documents were released before Haddock was located and pronounced dead. NonStop Local has obtained these...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash closes I-82, SR 823 near Selah

INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 8:03 p.m. This closure has been cleared, according to WSDOT. JANUARY 25, 2023 4:43 p.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation has alerted that a collision on I-82 near Exit 30 has blocked lanes headed north on SR 823. I-82 is closed headed west toward SR 823 to Selah.
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Regional leaders and politicians react to Yakima shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- Regional politicians are making statements following a shooting that left three people dead and the suspect in a SWAT standoff in Yakima. Statement from Senator Murray (D-Wash.) on Twitter:. "This is heartbreaking and infuriating. Gun violence is an epidemic—it's happening in every community. My heart is with the...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington

ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
ZILLAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy