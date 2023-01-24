ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hulk Hogan Makes A Surprise Appearance On ‘WWE Raw’ & Fans Go Wild: Watch

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Nicole Springer/Everett Collection

Hulk Hogan, 69, gave longtime wrestling fans some serious nostalgia when he opened Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The legendary wrestler and two-time WWE Hall of Famer kicked off the show’s 30th anniversary celebration by making his way to the ringside and giving a classic Hogan-style introduction. It included asking the crowd what they would do when “Hulkmania” runs wild on Philadelphia.

hulk hogan

Hulk Hogan wore a red and yellow feather boa around his neck during the surprise appearance and yellow-framed sunglasses. He also had a black bandana around his head and sported his famous blond mustache. Wrestling manager Jimmy Hart, aka the “Mouth of the South,” also helped Hulk Hogan kick off the event.

Hulk Hogan’s latest appearance at WWE Raw comes less than a year since he appeared at a WWE event. He showed up to Nights one and two of WrestleMania 37 in Apr. 2022 and made quite the lasting impression. Jimmy, on the other hand, last showed up to WWE in 2021 during RAW Legends Night.

Hulk Hogan posing for an iconic photo. (Nicole Springer/Everett Collection)

In addition to the exciting opening that featured Hulk Hogan and Jimmy, Monday’s episode of WWE Raw included a look back at some of the most iconic moments in the show’s history. From its time starting out in the Grand Ballroom in New York City, NY in 1993, to becoming one of the most watched television shows in the world, there were certainly many memorable flashbacks to take in.

Some of the other notable wrestling legends who were announced for Monday’s show include The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, X-Pac, and Road Dogg. The show also included The Bloodline putting Sami Zayn on trial and two title matches, as The Judgment Day challenged The Usos for the Raw tag team titles. Bobby Lashley also took on Austin Theory for the U.S. championship.

